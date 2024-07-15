Save Up to 45% on FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD at The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save up to 45% on tickets to Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World at The Other Palace. Tickets are available from £20.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is set to take the roof off The Other Palace this summer. The award-winning musical from the producer of SIX and the No.1 songwriters behind Girls Aloud and Miley Cyrus returns to London, for 7 weeks only, in this empowering ‘pop-fuelled, upbeat’ (The Times) hit, starring some of herstory’s greatest icons.

From explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents, the stories of women who shaped our world are raised up with feelgood music and choreography that packs a pop-star punch - prepare to be move and be moved!

Join Jade as she breaks away from her group and finds herself in the Gallery of Greatness, where she meets the incredible wonder women: Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Marie Curie and Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few.



Celebrated dramatist Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Gillian Lynne Theatre) and Miranda Cooper adapt the bestselling book by Suffragette relative Kate Pankhurst. With music by Miranda Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo and direction by Amy Hodge.

Offers and Validity

20 July 2024 - 23 July 2024

Was £36 - Now £20

27 July 2024 matinee, 28 July 2024 matinee and 04 August 2024 matinee

Was £24 - Now £20

Was £36 - Now £20

Valid on all performances 20 July 2024 - 23 July 2024, 27 July 2024 (2pm), 28 July 2024 (12pm) and 04 August 2024 (12pm).

