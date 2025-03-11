STARTER FOR TEN Will Return to the Bristol Old Vic Followed By Birmingham Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a record-breaking run at Bristol Old Vic in February 2024, Starter for Ten will return to Bristol Old Vic from 10 September – 11 October 2025 followed by two weeks at Birmingham Rep Theatre from 22 October – 1 November 2025.

This bright and big-hearted new musical will welcome back acclaimed actress, presenter, comedian and writer Mel Giedroyc to reprise the role of Brian's mum, ‘Irene Jackson' and Bamber Gascoigne's irresistible sidekick 'Julia Bland'.

Mel Giedroyc said: “Buzzers at the ready— I'm beyond thrilled to be reunited with Starter for Ten! Our first run in Bristol was glorious—the audiences, the energy, the sheer joy —and to be returning to Bristol Old Vic feels like coming home (again). And then, to be taking it to Birmingham as well? Let's crack open the Babycham IMMEDIATELY PLEASE! We're bringing back the nail-biting competition, the romance, the wild 80s-inspired original soundtrack that will have you throwing on a legwarmer, back-combing your hair till it's as big as Thatcher's and dancing like nobody's watching. I am genuinely so proud of our show and cannot wait for even more people to see it!”

Based on the hilarious coming-of-age novel by David Nicholls (One Day, Us, Sweet Sorrow) and the popular 2006 film adaptation starring James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden and Rebecca Hall, this tale of love, class and growing up in the 1980s is set in Bristol against the backdrop of legendary British quiz show University Challenge. Further casting for the musical is to be announced.

Starter for Ten has a book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions. The 80s-inspired original score and lyrics is composed by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman. The production is directed by Charlie Parham.

What is eighteen-year-old Brian Jackson's proudest achievement to date? His A-level results. His idol? Kate Bush. His lifelong dream? To compete on legendary TV quiz show University Challenge. It's 1985 and, leaving Southend to start his first year at Bristol University, Brian soon discovers that falling in love and growing up take a lot more than general knowledge…

Adapted from the hilarious novel by bestselling author David Nicholls and the popular 2006 film, Starter for Ten is a coming-of-age comedy musical about love, belonging and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom. Featuring an irresistible original soundtrack inspired by the riotous student scene of the '80s, it was nominated for Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards 2024.

