SIX THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions For 2025/26 West End Cast

There will be an open audition process for the 2025/26 West End cast of SIX THE MUSICAL in both London and Salford in June.

The production team are looking for sensational triple-threat singer/actor/dancers required to perform the SIX wives of Henry VIII as they reunite to tell their stories in the form of a pop concert. They must have great contemporary pop voices, good comedic instincts, and be able to interact with an audience well and gigging experience is a plus. Auditionees must be aged 18 or over.

The open call auditions will take place on Wednesday 19th June 2024 in Salford and Friday 21st June 2024 in London, with slots available to be booked online in advance. The open call will begin with a dance call and auditionees are requested to bring a CV and headshot and to wear comfortable clothing and block heels for dance.

Rosie Pearson of Pearson Casting said, “We are thrilled to be supporting Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles as they re-cast their production of multi-award-winning ‘SIX the Musical' through 2025/26 at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End.

SIX the Musical continues to be dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusivity throughout its casting processes, and this open call welcomes performers of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations, and gender identities to audition for this project.”

SIX the Musical has just extended its reign in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre through to Sunday 4 May 2025. Over 152,000 seats will be going on sale as part of the new booking extension, including tickets for six new access performance dates and two new sing-along performances.

The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in January 2019 to the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season to the Lyric Theatre before opening at what Nica Burns the theatre owner calls it's ‘forever home', the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, three WhatsOnStage awards, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour (currently on a European engagement across Germany, Switzerland and Italy), with a North American tour, a recent sit-down production in Toronto, a second forthcoming tour in Australia and further productions due to play in Manila and Tokyo, and a return to Holland. Earlier this year, the show achieved 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond. Song streams from both soundtracks are soon to reach 1 billion.

Think you know the six Wives of Henry VIII? Think again…

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives' lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band,

the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

