SIX THE MUSICAL in London Will Welcome New Queens Next Month

All new Queens are joining the West End cast of Six the Musical next month! Taking reign over the court from Tuesday 18 February 2025 will be Jaz Robinson (SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (SIX – West End) as Anne Boleyn, Hana Stewart (SIX – West End and Broadway) as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson (SIX - West End) as Anna of Cleves, Caitlyn De Kuyper (SIX - Norwegian Cruise Line) as Katherine Howard and Amelia Kinu Muus (Kiss Me Kate - Barbican) as Catherine Parr. They will be joined by Leonor Correia, making her professional debut as Alternate Seymour/Howard, Honey Joseph (Hamilton - UK Tour) as Alternate Aragon/Cleves, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End) as Alternate Boleyn/Parr, Shakira Simpson (SIX – UK Tour) as SuperSwing, Meg Dixon-Brasil (SIX – West End) as SuperSwing and Laura Baxter making her professional and West End debut as SuperSwing.

Thao Therese Nguyen and Meg Dixon-Brasil will continue their current roles of Anne Boleyn and Swing. Hana Stewart and Dionne Ward-Anderson both return to the Vaudeville, while Shakira Simpson joins from the UK Tour of the musical. Jaz Robinson returns to SIX after having performed at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, while Caitlyn De Kuyper joins the production having previously appeared in Norwegian Cruise Line versions of the musical.

The band features Ladies in Waiting Beth Jerem as Musical Director/Keys, Alice Angliss on Drums, Emma Jemima on Guitar, Kelly Morris on Bass, and Sinéad Rodger as Assistant Musical Director.

Think you know the six Wives of Henry VIII? Think again...

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives' lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and casting by Pearson Casting.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, three WhatsOnStage awards, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: as well as London's West End, SIX continues to tour the UK (with new 2025 dates just announced), and throughout Europe. An Australian tour launched in August 2024, whilst international dates in Manila and in Singapore have recently been completed.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre, the tour continues to play cities throughout the US. Earlier this year, the show both achieved 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond – and hit another milestone achievement, with SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) and the Grammy Award-nominated SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT (the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night) songs having been streamed in excess of one billion times.

