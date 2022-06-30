Roustabout Theatre Announces Autumn Tour Dates and Cast For DINOSAURS AND ALL THE RUBBISH

One man's passionate dream to find his paradise beyond the stars leaves the world in ruins. Can the dinosaurs who sleep deep underground wake up in time to sort out the mess and save Planet Earth. Expect a riotous hour of dancing dinosaurs, space travel and catchy songs when Roustabout Theatre take its stage adaptation of Michael Foreman's classic children's book, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish, on tour this Autumn.

As previously announced, the premiere production of Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish will play Assembly George Square, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, from 4-21 August 2022 (excl. 15 August). The newly announced tour dates are Trebah Garden Amphitheatre (3 Sept), artsdepot (11 Sept), Valley Arts Centre (17 Sept), The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre (24 Sept), Portsmouth Guildhall (25 Sept), Lakeside Arts (9 Oct), The Arc Winchester (16 Oct), Exeter Phoenix (24 Oct), Watermans (26-28 Oct), Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham (29 Oct), Forest Arts Centre, New Milton (30 Oct), Blackwood Miners' Institute (1 Nov), Theatr Clwyd (4- 5 Nov) and Barnsley Civic (6 Nov). There will also be over 20 performances in schools.

The cast of actor-musicians for Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish is Oliver de Rohan, Robin Hemmings and Shaelee Rooke.

Michael Foreman's cautionary environmental tale for children celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, having sold more than 150,000 copies world-wide. The book and theatre adaptation deliver an important message of ecological awareness: the Earth belongs to EVERYONE, not parts of it to certain people but all of it to everyone, to be enjoyed and cared for.

Multi-award-winning writer and illustrator, Michael Foreman, said: "When I wrote, and illustrated, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish in 1972, it was because of the growing threat to the environment. I never imagined the book would be even more relevant fifty years later, and I am delighted that director Toby Hulse and Roustabout are bringing it to a wider audience."

Roustabout are proud that this production is sustainable in every way, monitoring their carbon footprint in every area of production including set and costume, travel and marketing. The company is pleased to partner with the charity SEEd (Sustainability and Environmental Education) on this production to support it to do this.

Alongside the underlying green message, Roustabout's signature silliness will abound in this vibrant musical show which promises to have audiences tapping their toes from start to finish! Recommended for ages 3-12.

Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish is created by Roustabout (Luna, This Island's Mine). It is directed by Toby Hulse. Originally commissioned as a digital production by Watermans, it was shortlisted for Best Theatre for Children, OFFIE Awards 2022. It is produced by arrangement with Penguin Books Ltd, a Penguin Random House company.

TOUR DATES

3 Sept Trebah Garden Amphitheatre

https://www.trebahgarden.co.uk/events/family-events/dinosaurs-and-all-that-rubbish (on sale now)

11 Sept artsdepot, north Finchley

https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/family/dinosaurs-and-all-rubbish (on sale now)

17 Sept Valley Arts Centre, Chew https://www.valleyartscentre.co.uk (on sale soon)

24 Sept The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre https://thespring.co.uk (on sale soon)

25 Sept Portsmouth Guildhall https://portsmouthguildhall.org.uk (on sale soon)

9 Oct Lakeside Arts https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/ (on sale soon)

16 Oct The Arc Winchester https://www.arcwinchester.org.uk (on sale soon)

24 Oct Exeter Phoenix https://exeterphoenix.org.uk (on sale soon)

26-28 Oct Watermans https://www.watermans.org.uk (on sale soon)

29 Oct Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham https://www.ashcroft.org.uk (on sale soon)

30 Oct Forest Arts Centre, New Milton https://www.forest-arts.co.uk (on sale soon)

1 Nov Blackwood Miners' Institute https://blackwoodminersinstitute.com (on sale soon)

4- 5 Nov Theatr Clwyd, Mold https://www.theatrclwyd.com/event/dinosaurs (on sale now)

6 Nov Barnsley Civic

https://civicbarnsley.ticketsolve.com/shows/873635480 (on sale now)