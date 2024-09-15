Richard Nelson's CONVERSATIONS IN TUSCULUM to Make London Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Richard Nelson's (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Lortel Award, Obie Award) 2008 drama "Conversations in Tusculum" will have two staged workshop performances this September, in preparation of launching a London run.

Described by the New York Times as "A portrait of the guilt of being merely intellectual when the world demands something more", "Conversations in Tusculum" takes place during Julius Caesar's ascent to power as his countrymen try desperately to preserve their Republic in the rising tide of autocracy. It premiered in 2008 at New York's Public Theatre starring Brian Dennehy, Aidan Quinn, and David Straithairn. A revised production debuted in Kyiv earlier this year.

Among his accomplishments, Mr. Nelson is the recipient of a TONY award for Best Book of a Musical for "James Joyce's: The Dead", as well as two nominations - Best Musical and Best Original Score for "The Dead" and Best New Play for "Two Shakespearean Actors". "The Dead" also won a Lortel Award and New York Drama Critics Award for Best Musical. He also holds a Drama Desk Award for "Some Americans Abroad" and four nominations for others works as both playwright and director. He has worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company and is the recipient of a PEN Award/Laura Pels award recognising him as a master dramatist.

The cast includes Sam Dale (Almeida, Arcola, Theatre Clwyd), Jenny Funnell (As Time Goes By, Donmar/Broadway Hamlet) Marcus Hutton (National Theatre, Midsomer Murders, Dr. Who), Justine Marler (Prague Shakespeare, Shakespeare on the Water), Karack Osborn (Stratford Festival, Million Dollar Quartet), and Patrick Shearer (Ad Astra, Queensland Shakespeare, Elvis). Ella Dale (BBC Radio, National Youth Theatre) is head of production.

Tickets will be offered at £5 first come first served for two early rehearsal workshop staged readings later this month. Tickets are available at thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk

For more information, please visit tusculumlondon.com.

Comments