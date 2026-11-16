"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: VISIONARIES: ROBBINS AND MACMILLAN, Royal Ballet & Opera
Two different, yet complimentary works. One that consumes you, and the other that makes you pay attention
The swinging Sixties are back in the form of the Royal Ballet's latest double bill titled Visionaries. Featuring are two works created in the renowned decade - Dances at a Gathering by Jerome Robbins in 1969 and Kenneth MacMillan’s 1965 Song of the Earth. It's a strong bill with two different, yet complimentary works. One that consumes you, and the other that makes you pay attention.
Robbins is a master dancemaker and Dances confirms that. Ten dancers dance at a gathering, nothing more, nothing less. The work is adamantly plotless, yet its choreographic backbone is all about relationships in space and time.
All danced to Chopin, whimsical play has strong elements of folk, and this balance of emotion, frolic and authenticity is the secret weapon to 65 minutes of consuming art. As is the playing of Leonardo Pierdomenico - a last minute replacement, full of humanity.
Understandably dancers love doing the piece, and one can see the space they have to grow within the work. The cast I saw were great, but there's always more to be done. At times I craved more risk and abandon, at others more quality of detail. Meaghan Grace Hinkis was the closest to how it's understood in America, and Leo Dixon is masculine sophistication personified.
MacMillan’s Song of the Earth is an unapologetically serious work. Set to Mahler which uses text from "The Chinese Flute" ("Die chinesische Flöte" - Chinese Tang dynasty poetry), the ballet looks at big questions; life, death, proximity.
Divided into six sections/songs, MacMillan uses movement to create relationships and emotional states. The minimalism of the sets and costumes feed into the visual starkness of the piece, yet MacMillan’s movement is all matter of things, ranging from one dimensional coldness to enchanting charm.
Throughout one can enjoy the above dichotomy shown through despondent, yet intimate pas de deux, stylised port de bras via weaving arms and intricate footwork.
The cast I saw had debuts in the three principal roles. Giacomo Rovero brought presence and proportion in the role of The Messenger, and Lukas B. Brændsrød and Melissa Hamilton are a good pairing as the main couple. Hamilton is dancing stronger than ever and her aesthetic very much suits the work. However, within all the searching of the role, physical containment and form must be ever present - and aspects of these points need finer tuning in the moment.
Visionaries is a balanced bill full of valuable dancing, and further performances will only improve on this matter I'm sure.
Visionaries: Robbins and Macmillan continues at the Royal Ballet & Opera until 28 November
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
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