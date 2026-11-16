MYTHOS: RAGNARÖK to Transfer to the West End at Sadler's Wells Peacock Theatre

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Following five sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs and fresh off an international tour, cwrestling theatre show Mythos: Ragnarök is to make its West End debut at London's Peacock Theatre. The high-octane show is a one of a kind, as the only wrestling-theatre show in the world, as it combines the comedy and grandeur of Norse mythology with the adrenaline-fuelled spectacle of professional wrestling.

Known as one of the Edinburgh Fringe's top-selling shows in recent years, Mythos: Ragnarök is an epic wrestling battle for fans of theatre, history and wrestling alike. This incredible independent production is a hilarious retelling of the Norse myth of the prophesied end of the world, Ragnarök. The show follows iconic gods such as the powerful Thor and trickster Loki as they attempt to avenge their honour and fight for their lives in the Nine Worlds.

The run will star writer and creator Ed Gamester performing as the trickster Loki, alongside a host of multi-talented seasoned pro wrestlers to provide jaw-dropping performances fit for London's West End. Blending the gravitas of Shakespearean theatre with the palpable excitement of live combat, it is the only production in the world performed by an entire cast of professional wrestlers.

Mythos: Ragnarök was created in 2021 in the hope of combining theatre and wrestling in a way that had never been done before. The show has since become a global spectacle enjoyed by audiences young and old, redefining their understanding of the wrestling as a performance art.

Writer and performer Ed Gamester comments, 'This is huge! This is the first time wrestling has been on the West End since the 1980s! Of course, this isn't a normal wrestling show: it's a spectacular theatrical version of ancient myths, in which the Gods are played by wrestlers, so their entrances, costumes and fights are all absolutely epic. Even so we've been touring and improving this show for five years, so to finally have the craft of wrestling recognised by an institution as respected as Sadler's Wells is an honour.

What surprises people most about the show is how funny it is. The Norse myths are just as silly and comical as they are dark and tragic, and our show is a very faithful adaptation of those stories. The other surprising part is that I produce it all myself! People know I wrote and directed it to give myself something new to do as an actor and wrestler, but they assume there is somebody else funding and organising everything. But no, it's still just me: one punk theatre-maker fighting for his life (literally) amongst the massive theatre conglomerates of the West End. The stakes couldn't be higher, so please come out and see what all the hype is about!'

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