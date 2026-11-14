Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of PARSIFAL At The Royal Opera House With Flys Apprentice Max

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The Royal Opera House has released a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Flys Apprentice Max, who takes viewers on a tour of the machinery high above the Main Stage. Part of the In Apprentices' Hands series, the clip offers a look at the technical operations behind PARSIFAL, following Max from the control desks to the grid, located 35 metres above the stage. Check out the video!

The Flys team oversees the movement of scenery and suspended set pieces, as well as the technical preparations required for changeovers between performances. In the video, Max offers insight into how the system operates and his responsibilities within the team. He also shares what he enjoys most about working on a wide variety of productions.

PARSIFAL is Richard Wagner's final opera, a sweeping work that explores themes of compassion, redemption, faith, and the search for spiritual enlightenment. The story follows an innocent young man who becomes drawn into the world of the Knights of the Grail, a sacred order tasked with protecting the Holy Grail and the spear that wounded Christ. As the knights struggle under the weight of a curse and the suffering of their leader, Amfortas, Parsifal embarks on a journey of self-discovery that ultimately leads him to understand the power of compassion and the possibility of redemption.

Featuring Wagner's richly layered orchestral score, the opera blends mythology, religious symbolism, and human emotion. The Royal Opera House is presenting a new production directed by Evgeny Titov on its Main Stage.

An earlier installment of the apprentice series, featuring Callum, looked at scenic carpentry and prop making, as covered in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the PARSIFAL craft videos. A separate insights video with cast and creatives discussing the staging was covered here.

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