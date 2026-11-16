Ian McKellen Will Lead EQUINOX Staged Reading at Theatre Royal Bath

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Following its debut at Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Out in the Hills LGBTQIA+ festival, Original Theatre will present Laurie Slade's one-man play Equinox at Theatre Royal Bath on Sunday 28 February 2027 (4pm and 7.30pm). Directed by Sean Mathias, this intimate staged reading stars Ian McKellen.

A cinematically recorded version of the production will stream globally on Original Online, the digital arm of Original Theatre, in the Spring. Witty, moving, and raw, Equinox takes a daring look at mortality, queer desire, and the memories and reflections, regrets and epiphanies that surface as a life draws to its close.

Trapped in a strange room, an elderly man looks back on his life, wrestling with the ghosts of his past, while he plans his escape… “Free the spirit,” he says.

Ian McKellen said: “I was drawn to the dramatic poetry of Laurie Slade's Equinox, and felt we achieved something special with our reading at Pitlochry.

“I'm delighted to have Sean's help in bringing this compelling script to a wider audience, both in Bath and through online streaming - and to be working with Original Theatre, who do so much to take theatre to audiences on tour and online.”

Laurie Slade said: “Ian's reading of Equinox at Pitlochry was riveting and deeply moving. I am thrilled he accepted Original Theatre's invitation to share it more widely in Bath, and to have it recorded for online streaming - and that Sean will be making this happen.”

Sean Mathias said: “I am so excited to work with Ian McKellen and Laurie Slade on Equinox at my favourite theatre in the world, Theatre Royal Bath. Laurie's fascinating script, a blend of Samuel Beckett locked in a room with Jean-Paul Sartre and Dylan Thomas inspires McKellen's virtuosic talent and will delight audiences.”

Ian McKellen's portrayal of Ed earned widespread critical praise, with The Scotsman calling it “a truly tremendous performance, hugely impressive and nuanced both emotionally and vocally.”

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