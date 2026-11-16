Lyric Hammersmith Theatre to Stage ALADDIN Pantomime in 2027 Directed by Nicholai La Barrie

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The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced its 2027 pantomime Aladdin, directed by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie (An Ideal Husband, Jack and the Beanstalk) and written by the award-winning Nathan Bryon (Rye Lane).

Tickets are available now for performances 07 Dec 2027 - 09 Jan 2028, with further dates to be announced.

Aladdin returns to the Lyric in 2027, directed by Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie (An Ideal Husband, Jack and the Beanstalk) and written by the award-winning Nathan Bryon (Rye Lane).

Lyric Hammersmith Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan says, “I'm so excited to be announcing Aladdin as our 2027 pantomime. A classic during this festive time, next year's Aladdin sees Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie return to the directing chair with an amazing script by the talented Nathan Bryon. Christmas at the Lyric is a time we all look forward to – welcoming people from across London and beyond for a fun, sparkly, smashing night at the theatre that all the family can enjoy in our beautiful auditorium.”

Writer Nathan Bryon says, “I am so excited to be writing Aladdin! My first professional job was in the young ensemble in the Lyric panto. Since then, I have made Hammersmith suffer watching my dance moves in multiple pantomimes - I was the one who was tripping over his feet in every song.

Now I'm bringing Panto magic back to my favourite place in the world and I hope we can round off this full circle moment by casting a young ensemble member who will be tripping over their feet in every song!!!”

Director Nicholai La Barrie says, “I can't wait to bring Nathan Bryon's Aladdin to the stage in 2027. It's going to be as funny, silly and full of mischief as Nathan himself, and a brilliant night out for the whole family.

I love making panto at the Lyric. It feels like an opportunity to give our audiences a little gift for Christmas and, more importantly, to say thank you for making the Lyric their home, year after year.”

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