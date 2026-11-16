Teri Hatcher Will Miss THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Performance on November 20

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Teri Hatcher has shared that she will be absent from the performances of The Devil Wears Prada on November 20, due to a scheduling matter. She shared a heartfelt message on social media about her commitment to the show, and how her missing this show was "put forth by the producers" and is "beyond my control." Debbie Kurup is listed as the standby for Miranda Priestly.

If you have booked tickets for this date and would like to see Hatcher perform on another occasion, you can contact your ticket provider to exchange your tickets up to 24 hours before the performance. If you would like to contact the box office regarding your tickets, you can email Dominion Box Office at nederlander.co.uk.

Read Hatcher's full statement below:

"Dear fans,

I take my job on stage seriously, as well as my commitment to my fans. I know what it's like to plan a trip, to spend hard earned money in order to see a talent in a live show experience, I've done it myself. When I joined the cast of Devil Wears Prada, I had a limited engagement: 127 shows over the period from October 20th to February 6th. I expected to be, and was excited to be, in all of them, short of illness, which I am diligently doing everything in my power to avoid. The cast and I are thrilled each night to share this beloved iconic story with you. Due to a scheduling matter put forth by the producers, I was informed this morning that I will not be performing in The Devil Wears Prada Musical on November 20th. Unfortunately, as an employee, this is beyond my control. But, I can assure you that without me, you will enjoy a FANTASTIC evening with my BRILLIANT castmates, and my INCREDIBLE understudy. I am deeply apologetic to those whom this decision impacts. To quote the producers, 'If you have booked tickets for this date and would like to see me perform on another occasion, you can contact your ticket provider to exchange your tickets up to 24 hours before the performance. (Subject to availability).'

With all my love and gratitude, Teri."

About The Devil Wears Prada

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

In addition to Hatcher, the cast also include Matt Henry, MBE (Kinky Boots; Drifters Girl) as her right-hand man, Nigel. Jenna Bonner (Tina The Musical) stars as Andy Sachs, Taila Halford (Shucked) as the first assistant, Emily with Dean Makowski-Clayton (Marie Curie, A New Musical) as Andy’s doting boyfriend Nate and Dominic Andersen (Heathers The Musical) as Christian.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming