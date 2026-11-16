"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Teri Hatcher Will Miss THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Performance on November 20
In a statement shared on social media, Hatcher says that this absence is "due to a scheduling matter put forth by the producers."
Teri Hatcher has shared that she will be absent from the performances of The Devil Wears Prada on November 20, due to a scheduling matter. She shared a heartfelt message on social media about her commitment to the show, and how her missing this show was "put forth by the producers" and is "beyond my control." Debbie Kurup is listed as the standby for Miranda Priestly.
If you have booked tickets for this date and would like to see Hatcher perform on another occasion, you can contact your ticket provider to exchange your tickets up to 24 hours before the performance. If you would like to contact the box office regarding your tickets, you can email Dominion Box Office at nederlander.co.uk.
Read Hatcher's full statement below:
"Dear fans,
I take my job on stage seriously, as well as my commitment to my fans. I know what it's like to plan a trip, to spend hard earned money in order to see a talent in a live show experience, I've done it myself. When I joined the cast of Devil Wears Prada, I had a limited engagement: 127 shows over the period from October 20th to February 6th. I expected to be, and was excited to be, in all of them, short of illness, which I am diligently doing everything in my power to avoid. The cast and I are thrilled each night to share this beloved iconic story with you. Due to a scheduling matter put forth by the producers, I was informed this morning that I will not be performing in The Devil Wears Prada Musical on November 20th. Unfortunately, as an employee, this is beyond my control. But, I can assure you that without me, you will enjoy a FANTASTIC evening with my BRILLIANT castmates, and my INCREDIBLE understudy. I am deeply apologetic to those whom this decision impacts. To quote the producers, 'If you have booked tickets for this date and would like to see me perform on another occasion, you can contact your ticket provider to exchange your tickets up to 24 hours before the performance. (Subject to availability).'
With all my love and gratitude, Teri."
About The Devil Wears Prada
Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?
In addition to Hatcher, the cast also include Matt Henry, MBE (Kinky Boots; Drifters Girl) as her right-hand man, Nigel. Jenna Bonner (Tina The Musical) stars as Andy Sachs, Taila Halford (Shucked) as the first assistant, Emily with Dean Makowski-Clayton (Marie Curie, A New Musical) as Andy’s doting boyfriend Nate and Dominic Andersen (Heathers The Musical) as Christian.
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