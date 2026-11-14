Video: MAMMA MIA!, MOULIN ROUGE! & More Perform At Covent Garden Christmas Lights Switch-On

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The casts of MAMMA MIA!, SINATRA THE MUSICAL, and MOULIN ROUGE! took the stage in Covent Garden for special performances ahead of the area's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Check out the video!

New footage captures the festivities, which culminated with Richard E. Grant and Christine Baranski illuminating the holiday display.

MAMMA MIA!

Mamma Mia! at London’s Novello Theatre is currently starring Sara Poyzer as Donna, Vivien Carter as Tanya, Laura Medforth as Rosie, Richard Standing as Sam, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Rakesh Boury as Bill, Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie, Kyle Cox as Sky, NATORII ILLIDGE as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Edward Turner as Eddie and Charlie Garton as Pepper, with Emma Odell playing Donna at certain performances.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 27th birthday on 6 April 2026 and is the third longest-running West End musical of all time. Since premiering in London’s West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide.

SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Sinatra The Musical features over 20 timeless hits including That's Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come & Come Fly With Me.

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What's New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Top Hat, Anything Goes).

Joel Harper-Jackson stars as Frank Sinatra alongside Broadway favorite Ana Villafañe as Hollywood icon Ava Gardner, Phoebe Panaretos as Sinatra's first wife, Nancy Sinatra, and Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell as his mother, Dolly Sinatra.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

The musical is preparing to celebrate five years in London's West End this November, and has announced a further booking extension, with tickets now available until July 2027.

The West End company including Karis Anderson as Satine and Alistair Brammer as Christian, James Doherty as Harold Zidler, Daniel Fraser as The Duke. Richard Lloyd King as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ivan De Freitas as Santiago, Lindsey Tierney as Nini, Nick Len as Baby Doll, Billie-Kay as Arabia, Athena Collins as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst as Alternate Satine.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

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