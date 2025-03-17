Review: THE WASHING LINE, Chickenshed Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



18 November 1978. One of history’s most devastating massacres is about to take place in the small, self-made, village of Jonestown, Guyana. All at the hands of one man who claims himself God.

The Washing Line has made a comeback at Chickenshed Theatre this month, and its insistent connections to the present day are leaving audiences with a new outlook on the world we live in.

Chickenshed brought back their newest adaptation of their renowned production The Washing Line for their 2025 cohort after their sell-out run back in 2022, a new company to shock us with their genuine and raw talent.

Since it was established in the United States in 1955, The People’s Temple made waves as a place that anyone could come and worship the Lord, regardless of their ethnicity, social background, or any other characteristic. Led by the now notorious Jim Jones, The People’s Temple had the promise of being the future of worship and equality for all, a self-governed heaven on Earth, but one controlled by a messianic leader.

In 1977, the remote Jonestown enclave opened its doors to members of the congregation after being developed in the previous three to four years. However, within twelve months, everything would crumble at the hands of Jones as he ordered the death of a Congressman who was trying to expose the truth behind his private kingdom.

The Jonestown Massacre hit global infamy in 1978 as the largest group suicide to date. All because Jones made the order. It has since been recognised as a mass murder on an almost unimaginable scale

With direction and choreography by the incredible Michael Bossisse and Bethany Hamlin, it was really hard to believe that the actors were all training students of Chickenshed Education. The style and routines weren’t like anything I’d ever witnessed on stage before. The dancers made such complex and committed storytelling look easy, like anyone could get up and do it without question - that is talent.

The joy and power of movement with no words is something that is truly hard to master. The ability to convey a story without saying anything, but simply just moving your body with an essence, is a task that can sometimes just miss the mark. Not for this company, however. From stunts and tricks that had me gripping my nails into the seats with anticipation, to vocal talent that defied any preconceived notions, the company of The Washing Line is something special - natural talent at its finest, flourishing brilliantly under a thoroughgoing teaching philosophy.

Musical Director Dave Carey is the genius behind the music used for this utterly original piece. The entire soundtrack is the perfect blend of praise, music you yourself would want to get up and dance to, and a soundscape of foreboding fear. A remarkable and crucial element to the piece.

The man himself, Jim Jones, was played flawlessly by Jonny Morton (one of the practitioners and course leaders at Chickenshed). His on-stage wife was Sarah Driver in the role of Marceline Jones, who’s effortless vocal ability had audience members in awe at her undeniable talent. Undeniably someone to watch for in the future.

Some of the most beautifully heartbreaking moments of the plot came from characters Jessie and Vernon - members of The People’s Temple. Played by Ahha Listo-Rees and Alex Brennan respectively, their chemistry, acting, and vocal connections were stunning to watch. It’s incredibly hard to lead a cast and story of this scope, but the pair did their jobs wonderfully. Beautiful performance.

The entire cast were phenomenal, I wish I were able to write individually about them all as they truly all stood out in their own moments.

Chickenshed are known for making productions that no one else would even think to cover - innovative pieces that stir fundamentally human responses. This is no different. In fact, it definitively sets the bar for what this institution is capable of.

There is no production like this, and I don’t think there ever should be.

No words will be able to fully explain the wonder we watched that night, it is something you have to experience for yourself. A flawless production with the need to be seen to be believed.

The Washing Line at Chickenshed Theatre until 5 April

