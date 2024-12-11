Review: THE PRODUCERS, Menier Chocolate Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Good things come to those who wait. Last seen in the West End way back in 2004, starring Nathan Lane and Lee Evans, Mel Brooks' satirical work of genius, The Producers, has finally goose-stepped its way to a glorious return to the London stage at the wonderful Menier Chocolate Factory.

Unscrupulous theatre producer Max Bialystock is strugging to find funding for his next project. He meets accountant Leo Bloom who mentions that a producer can actually make more money from a flop than a hit.

The pair unite to find the next worst thing- a seemingly guaranteed dud called Springtime for Hitler. When the show is an unexpected hit, the pair must face the consequences.

Andy Nyman and company

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

The show has suffered from cast illness during previews and Andy Nyman's slight hoarseness and sweet-sucking on press night suggested he had been ill recently. Ever the pro, Nyman is just wonderful as Max; doggedly determined and a charismatic chancer, Nyman revels in his lank-haired, slightly chaotic persona.

He has a palpable chemistry with Marc Antolin's adorably coy and neurotic Bloom. Antolin is sweet and nervy and incredibly charming. The pair work so well together, it is a joy to watch.



Joanna Woodward has a relaxed and mischievous take on Swedish assistant Ulla. Her laboured pronunciations and unintended cheekiness is incredibly funny. Harry Morrison's Nazi writer Frank is standout hilarious; simpering, then suddenly manic and explosive.

Trevor Ashley has huge stage presence as exuberant director Roger De Bris; performing as the campest Hitler you will ever see, Ashley seems to be embracing every moment on stage. Raj Ghatak also has a ball as assistant Carmen Ghia.

This is large-scale musical on an intimate stage and Patrick Marber shows astute direction in his first musical. Lorin Latarro's vibrant choreography defies the constrictions of the space, never seeming to be over-crowded or too busy. The tap routine in "I Wanna Be A Producer" is particularly tight.

Scott Pask's set design is fairly simple, relying on Paul Farnsworth's costumes to really set the scenes. "Keep It Gay" features an S&M gimp, a Jesus lookalike waiter and a posing statue without a posing pouch. "Springtime for Hitler" is a riot with de Bris' gold-sequinned Hitler arriving in a golden chariot, complete with pink swastika and pulled by a man on all fours.

Despite writing the film back in 1968, Brooks' writing feels as bitingly sharp as ever. The fact that the show has sold out already is testament to the public appetite for this spiky love letter to theatre. A show that revels in bad taste, Marber makes sure that this production takes every overt insult and offensive satirical element and runs with it.

It's far from subtle, but is funny, irreverant and witty. If ever a show deserved a return to the West End, this is it.

The Producers is at the Menier Chocolate Factory until 1 March 2025

Photo Credits: Manuel Harlan

