Review Roundup: WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at Almeida Theatre

Women, Beware the Devil runs now through Saturday 25 March 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Almeida Theatre is presenting Women, Beware the Devil, the deadly new play of treachery and trickery by Lulu Raczka (Antigone, Nothing) now through Saturday 25 March 2023.

Full casting includes Leo Bill (The Duchess of Malfi; Posh), Carly-Sophia Davies (Spring Awakening; The Eternal Daughter), Aurora Dawson-Hunte (Queens; Cherry Orchard) Ioanna Kimbook (The Duchess of Malfi; Bitter Wheat), Nathan Laryea (Spring Awakening; Tartuffe), Lydia Leonard (Little Eyolf; Wolf Hall), Alison Oliver (Best Interest; Conversations with Friends) and Lola Shalam, who is making her professional debut.

A war is brewing. Rumours are flying. A household is in crisis.

...and the Devil's having some fun.

For Lady Elizabeth nothing is more important than protecting her family's legacy and their ancestral home. When that comes under threat, she elicits the help of Agnes, a young servant suspected of witchcraft.

But Agnes has dark dreams of her own for this house.

Women, Beware the Devil is directed by Rupert Goold.

See what the critics are saying...

Alexander Cohen, BroadwayWorld: Rupert Goold doesn't maintain his directorial grip on the script. It begs an interesting question: given that the text is so quick to capitulate between feminist-tinged black humour and serious meditation on gender politics one cannot help but wonder whether a female director would have been better suited to execute it. Just a thought.

Matt Wolf, London Theatre: Greater consistency of tone might help. As it is, it's difficult to reconcile a smirking tendency towards archness with passages of genuine authority and passion as characters shape-shift, both physically and psychically. I applaud the Almeida's decision to forego star names to give the next generation a chance, but the play needs greater cunning and more significant horror, too. It's all well and good for a show to chance the word "boo" but not if one's response to the scare tactics is a mere shrug.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: Raczka is a bold and brilliant playwright whose previous work shows risk-taking. Maybe this is a risk too far. If it is a failure, it is a heroic one, performing the rare feat of leaving this critic impressed, exasperated but temporarily speechless. What just happened?

Nick Curtis, Evening Standard: The shape-shifting audacity of the play makes it exciting to watch, if ultimately confounding. Leonard holds queenly sway with a mixture of casual amorality and gritted-teeth exasperation. Bill too is very funny as the lascivious, incestuous and fundamentally cowardly Edward: a man who's cavalier in the worst possible sense. Oliver, a relative newcomer, is impressive, though seems at times boggled by her role. This is a wild ride with the Devil. And if anyone can conjure up a theory that explains it all, I'd love to hear it.

Review: HOME X, Barbican Theatre Photo
Review: HOME X, Barbican Theatre
Despite the recent focus on metaverses and 3D gaming, digitally-rendered worlds – and the hype around them - have been in the public consciousness for decades. Pierce Brosnan excitedly told us that “virtual reality holds the key to the evolution of the human mind” in the 1992 film Lawnmower Man and since then VR has filtered into our homes and theatres in many forms, including HOME X from theatre group Kakilang.
Review: AFGHANISTAN IS NOT FUNNY, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: AFGHANISTAN IS NOT FUNNY, Arcola Theatre
A monologue that comes alive with photographs of the carnage of war but never quite settles its underlying moral ambiguity
New Musical LA BAMBA! Will Tour the UK Photo
New Musical LA BAMBA! Will Tour the UK
The UK Tour and lead creative team have been announced for the world premiere of a new musical - La Bamba!
Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Birmingham Rep Theatre Photo
Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Birmingham Rep Theatre
Beginning as a writer some decades into his acting career, Ian Hallard cites his motivations for The Way Old Friends Do, his first play, as providing a means for him to portray a dream role. Namely, Agnetha Fältskog, ABBA's girl with the golden hair.

