Review: POLICE COPS IN SPACE, Underbelly Cavendish Square

Police Cops In Space is a space age comedy, creatively adapting the legacy of 80’s cult police and space films to joyous effect. The comedy showcases bold and dynamic trio Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe, who honour the genre playfully, with their high-energy, fast-paced theatrical mission.

Photo Credit: Adam Bottomeley

Our hero, Sammy Johnson the last Police Cop in the universe, is set on avenging the death of his father who was tragically killed by an evil robot Tanner. Professor Tanner, megalomaniac, Dubstep DJ and Aussie, is determined to use his evil for world domination. anner whilst hell-bent on succeeding, is somewhat distracted by his side-kick Kevin, alluring with his shades and sexy ginger biscuits.

The comedic description ‘low-fi’ works resourcefully well for the spaceship movement transitions, which hilariously move the action with a series of light-based props. Skimpy silver pants deliberately reminiscent of Rocky, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and references to The Terminator, Loony Toons, Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi and peculiarly The Animals of Farthing Wood get the 80’s and 90’s embedded in the jokes.

Photo Credit: Adam Bottomeley

Now on a distant planet, Sammy teams up with Alien fighter pilot Ranger and his trusty Cyborg C9 to embark on an intergalactic quest across the galaxy to find Earth. The mission: to become ’the best damn Police Cop in space’ whilst the threat of Tanner looms. Sammy is supported by Uncle Harrison and Sensei McGrew, building his skill-set and developing his personal ethics.

Standout moments came in the form of a strobe effect for 20 seconds epic slow motion fight, notable dance choreography and lively fight choreography.

Police Cops In Space is an 80’s ‘low-fi sci-fi’ propelling the Cosmic Cops to save the universe with interstellar silliness.

Police Cops In Space runs until 18 August 2024 at the Underbelly, Cavendish Square

