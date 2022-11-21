Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: PERFECT SHOW FOR RACHEL, Barbican Theatre

Review: PERFECT SHOW FOR RACHEL, Barbican Theatre

Vibrant work from the joint winners of The Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust Award

Nov. 21, 2022  

Review: PERFECT SHOW FOR RACHEL, Barbican Theatre Before director Rachel O'Mahony takes lead via her control desk, Flo O'Mahony (Artistic Director of Zoo Co) directly addresses the audience. This is a theatrical experience unlike any other, crafted with accessibility at the helm.

The show is entirely new every night as Rachel selects her favourite scenes to play in any order using the many buttons on her desk. Each button prompts a scene (or dance/song/improvisation, to name but a few possibilities) reflecting one of her favourite things. Rachel can interact with anyone in the space or even choose to leave entirely. The framework of each unique production is built around empowering disabled people's autonomy; Rachel has every freedom available to her as both cast and audience await her next creative decision.

Olivia Munk (Senior Producer) and Brian Duffy (BSL Interpreter and Fight director) have integrated BSL performers and captions throughout whilst Michelle Hudson and Sarah Verghese swiftly live scribe Rachel's responses. All performances are relaxed, and the lively atmosphere feels completely welcoming. Immediately, this is a prime example of how important it is to weave accessibility into the very foundations of theatre production.

The version of Perfect Show For Rachel that I got to enjoy was playful, jubilant and, at times, incredibly intimate. Rachel chose to throw the cast into fast-paced action, selecting a scene called "Who's Got The Bag" multiple times. Simeon Campbell's choreography grows from a direct audience interrogation (to find the missing bag, of course) into a whirlwind of sharp arms and bodies. A punchy garage track is ideal accompaniment to the desperate grasping for multiple rucksacks flying across the stage.

In a sudden change of pace Rachel chose "Hallelujah", which led Ethan Pascal Peters to perform the ballad in full, as a touching tribute to Rachel and Flo's dad. His soulful rendition is beautifully captured in BSL by Becky Barry. The entire cast was thrilling in every new scene and repetition, much to the delight of their director.

Stella Backman's set is expressively lit by Rachel Sampley; the combination of their work evolves the Pit Theatre into a creative hub of real celebration. Each scene plays out against a brightly splashed backdrop with Rachel's name all over and the on-stage monitor captures a live feed of her reactions. After always wanting to see herself on TV, this was considered integral by Rachel herself.

This show has a mammoth list of individuals who've contributed, even Flo and Rachel's mum, Wendy O'Mahony, appears as a cast member and one of Rachel's onstage carers. The result of this dedication and enthusiasm is a shifting theatrical space that enables Rachel's choices completely. I encourage reading the digital programme to wholly appreciate the full collaboration behind Zoo Co's work.

None of the creative choices are for the comfort of the audience, that much is made abundantly clear. There are pauses, spontaneous conversations and scenes that stop as quickly as they start. Moments like these are an immediate provocation to step outside of the expectation of entertainment and acknowledge the privilege that ableism affords.

If Perfect Show For Rachel is a prime example of advocacy for disabled people, then what effort does the rest of the theatrical landscape offer in reflection? If theatre wasn't pivoting to encourage inclusive practice before, then Zoo Co and the Barbican are passionately dismantling the structures currently in place that threaten this progress.

Although rare for directors and audiences to engage, it's a joyful space facilitated that enables Rachel to share her memories and interests in real time. Her direction is intentional, resulting in wildly funny scenes and heartfelt memories. The fact that the content is well crafted and incredibly entertaining for the audience is not the point, rather Rachel's joy in response is the best result. Zoo Co say it best that "theatre is better when everybody is invited." Rachel's own cheers and applause are the greatest compliment to the extraordinary company bringing her show to life. After all, this particular show is totally for her.

To view the digital programme, click here.

Perfect Show For Rachel is at the Barbican Theatre until 26 November

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan




Review: SKYFALL IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: SKYFALL IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
It’s remarkable how permeating Thomas Newman’s score is. It becomes evident in such a context, where the music is given the place of honour as it soaringly comes alive.
Review: PICKLE, Park Theatre Photo
Review: PICKLE, Park Theatre
What did our critic think of PICKLE at Park Theatre?
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUS Photo
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
All new production photos have been released for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre starring Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson.
WERE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre Photo
WE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre
We’re Few and Far Between, written by Claudia Vyvyan and directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento, will run from 22-26 November at the Drayton Arms Theatre, following a successful run at the White Bear Theatre. 

From This Author - Paige Cochrane


Review: STRANGER SINGS!, The VaultsReview: STRANGER SINGS!, The Vaults
October 24, 2022

Nestled deep underneath the Waterloo railway, get ready to be reintroduced to all your favourites, who will have you laughing your way through the chaotic events of season one (yes, that includes a dancing Demogorgon.) Even if you’re not a fan of the original, there are enough quirky pop culture references and nostalgic 80’s synth for you settle in and enjoy the on-stage absurdity.
Review: ANTIGONE, Regent's Park Open Air TheatreReview: ANTIGONE, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
September 10, 2022

Nigerian born writer, Inua Ellams, originally turned down working on Antigone due to feeling “no distant kinship with the protagonist.” Five years of work later, how could Ellams have predicted that his modern adaptation would feel so responsive to the current socio-political climate.
Review: I, JOAN at Shakespeare's GlobeReview: I, JOAN at Shakespeare's Globe
September 2, 2022

Joan of Arc has long been a symbol of female empowerment. Her ascent to patron saint of France is often described as a tale of gender non-conforming rebellion for women to aspire to. Shakespeare's Globe and writer Charlie Josephine (they/he) have dismantled this depiction of womanhood, redefining Joan's experiences through the lens of trans existence. In I, Joan, the protagonist traverses the same war and faith we as an audience are accustomed to, whilst also advocating for and navigating their nonbinary identity.
BWW Interview: Director of HENRY VIII, Amy Hodge, Talks Women and Re-Interpreting The BardBWW Interview: Director of HENRY VIII, Amy Hodge, Talks Women and Re-Interpreting The Bard
June 6, 2022

With an expansive career directing for both stage and screen, Olivier-nominated director Amy Hodge has worked at some of the most respected theatre venues across the country. Her latest collaboration at Shakespeare’s Globe is Henry VIII, a punchy revival of the infamous classic that saw the original Globe burn to the ground.
BWW Review: HENRY VIII, Shakespeare's GlobeBWW Review: HENRY VIII, Shakespeare's Globe
May 27, 2022

As the most notorious monarch in British history, Henry VIII's rule was tyrannous and imposing. Known for his colossal physique and consort of six unlucky wives, Henry Tudor has long stood as an example of the damage done by brutish men with excessive power. His reputation as a prolific abuser of women has inspired an array of assertive feminist theatre and this offering by Shakespeare's Globe is no exception.