Review: PERFECT SHOW FOR RACHEL, Barbican Theatre

Before director Rachel O'Mahony takes lead via her control desk, Flo O'Mahony (Artistic Director of Zoo Co) directly addresses the audience. This is a theatrical experience unlike any other, crafted with accessibility at the helm.

The show is entirely new every night as Rachel selects her favourite scenes to play in any order using the many buttons on her desk. Each button prompts a scene (or dance/song/improvisation, to name but a few possibilities) reflecting one of her favourite things. Rachel can interact with anyone in the space or even choose to leave entirely. The framework of each unique production is built around empowering disabled people's autonomy; Rachel has every freedom available to her as both cast and audience await her next creative decision.

Olivia Munk (Senior Producer) and Brian Duffy (BSL Interpreter and Fight director) have integrated BSL performers and captions throughout whilst Michelle Hudson and Sarah Verghese swiftly live scribe Rachel's responses. All performances are relaxed, and the lively atmosphere feels completely welcoming. Immediately, this is a prime example of how important it is to weave accessibility into the very foundations of theatre production.

The version of Perfect Show For Rachel that I got to enjoy was playful, jubilant and, at times, incredibly intimate. Rachel chose to throw the cast into fast-paced action, selecting a scene called "Who's Got The Bag" multiple times. Simeon Campbell's choreography grows from a direct audience interrogation (to find the missing bag, of course) into a whirlwind of sharp arms and bodies. A punchy garage track is ideal accompaniment to the desperate grasping for multiple rucksacks flying across the stage.

In a sudden change of pace Rachel chose "Hallelujah", which led Ethan Pascal Peters to perform the ballad in full, as a touching tribute to Rachel and Flo's dad. His soulful rendition is beautifully captured in BSL by Becky Barry. The entire cast was thrilling in every new scene and repetition, much to the delight of their director.

Stella Backman's set is expressively lit by Rachel Sampley; the combination of their work evolves the Pit Theatre into a creative hub of real celebration. Each scene plays out against a brightly splashed backdrop with Rachel's name all over and the on-stage monitor captures a live feed of her reactions. After always wanting to see herself on TV, this was considered integral by Rachel herself.

This show has a mammoth list of individuals who've contributed, even Flo and Rachel's mum, Wendy O'Mahony, appears as a cast member and one of Rachel's onstage carers. The result of this dedication and enthusiasm is a shifting theatrical space that enables Rachel's choices completely. I encourage reading the digital programme to wholly appreciate the full collaboration behind Zoo Co's work.

None of the creative choices are for the comfort of the audience, that much is made abundantly clear. There are pauses, spontaneous conversations and scenes that stop as quickly as they start. Moments like these are an immediate provocation to step outside of the expectation of entertainment and acknowledge the privilege that ableism affords.

If Perfect Show For Rachel is a prime example of advocacy for disabled people, then what effort does the rest of the theatrical landscape offer in reflection? If theatre wasn't pivoting to encourage inclusive practice before, then Zoo Co and the Barbican are passionately dismantling the structures currently in place that threaten this progress.

Although rare for directors and audiences to engage, it's a joyful space facilitated that enables Rachel to share her memories and interests in real time. Her direction is intentional, resulting in wildly funny scenes and heartfelt memories. The fact that the content is well crafted and incredibly entertaining for the audience is not the point, rather Rachel's joy in response is the best result. Zoo Co say it best that "theatre is better when everybody is invited." Rachel's own cheers and applause are the greatest compliment to the extraordinary company bringing her show to life. After all, this particular show is totally for her.

