Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: NOISES OFF, Phoenix Theatre

Review: NOISES OFF, Phoenix Theatre

Lindsay Posner's latest revival is charming, farcical and full of frivolity.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Noises OffWhat's that famous quote; never work with children or animals? After a peek behind the curtain at Noises Off, there should be no doubt that drunks, adulterers, or actors prone to nosebleeds should be added to that list.

Written in 1982 by Michael Frayn, Noises Off refers to the stage direction for offstage noise. The chatter of backstage life inspired Frayn to create this play within a play, full of slapstick comedy, tax evasion and dissonant opposition between the onstage and offstage action.

The characters we meet are the cast and crew of a touring production of Nothing On, a fictional tale of sexual frivolity. As many actors will surely tell you, Noises Off echoes the resounding chaos of touring theatre with affairs and grudges in ample supply. The cast are unafraid to lean into their character's (and their character's character's) flaws; in truth, there's a wicked sense of pleasure watching them tumble about in complete disarray.

Tracy-Ann Oberman is deliciously indulgent as Belinda Blair, perpetually bound to caretake her doddering stage husband Frederick Fellows, played by Jonathan Coy. The script is packed with thespian endearment, but this pairing seems genuine and offers frequent rests to the bustling goings on. Alexander Hanson and Matthew Kelly feature as uptight director Lloyd Dallas and forgetful Selsdon Mowbray, along with Sasha Frost as the demure Brooke Ashton. Nothing On is barely held together by Hubert Burton and Pepter Lunkuse as bewildered stage management team Tim and Poppy.

Joseph Millson shines for his physical comedy as short-fused Gary Lejeune, proving to his co-workers and audience alike that nobody will stand between him and his beloved, Dotty Otley. Felicity Kendal potters back and forth in rhythmical succession as Dotty, with a plate of sardines never far from her hand. Renown for her role as Barbara Good in The Good Life, Kendal is ever-familiar with the stage, making her debut on the boards at only 9 months old in a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Director Lindsay Posner is no stranger to nonsensical calamity, having directed the Old Vic, West End and UK Tour revivals. There is no doubt that Posner enabled a thematic consistency, with dramatic choices in keeping with a farcical structure that audiences know and love. The physical comedy is bold, with act two featuring enough men in pants to rival Magic Mike.

Simon Higlett's set is gloriously embellished and almost too precious to house so much destruction. Acts one and three are hosted from the audience's view of the Nothing On set, whilst act two gave way to even more chaos across the wooden backstage framework.

Despite the high energy, too much chaos begs for silence, at least for every joke to fully land. The second act feels all-consuming and, although this lends to Frayn's intended reveal, it's hard to keep up with who's angry at whom amidst a constant clambering of bodies.

If fictional backstories and juicy gossip are your thing, the programme hosts a rather amusing mock programme for Nothing On. You can read each of the character's biographies as if they were true to life people, with nods to their interwoven affairs and past experiences.

After multiple Broadway and West End revivals over the years, it seems only fitting that this worldwide hit should return to the heart of London after embarking on a 40th Anniversary UK tour in 2022.

Noises Off is at The Phoenix Theatre until 11 March 2023

Photo Credit: Nobby Clarke




Related Stories

From This Author - Paige Cochrane


Review: PARADISE NOW!, Bush TheatreReview: PARADISE NOW!, Bush Theatre
December 13, 2022

It all starts with a friend request out of the blue. Welcome to Paradise, the latest multi-level marketing scheme for every girl boss in need of a financial lift. Who could argue a £250 start-up fee and enough essential oils to fill a swimming pool when you’re so close to paving the way to self-employed luxury?
Review: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Lyric HammersmithReview: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Lyric Hammersmith
November 28, 2022

With winter nights growing ever darker and Christmas just around the corner, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to everyone’s favourite festive entertainment. Who doesn’t love a pantomime? This year, the Lyric Hammersmith’s offering is a re-imagining of Jack and the Beanstalk. Nostalgia is thrust into the present with a soundtrack packed full of Beyonce, Billie Eilish and many more.
Review: PERFECT SHOW FOR RACHEL, Barbican TheatreReview: PERFECT SHOW FOR RACHEL, Barbican Theatre
November 21, 2022

This is a theatrical experience unlike any other, crafted with accessibility at the helm. The framework of each unique production is built around empowering disabled people’s autonomy; Rachel has every freedom available to her as both cast and audience await her next creative decision.
Review: STRANGER SINGS!, The VaultsReview: STRANGER SINGS!, The Vaults
October 24, 2022

Nestled deep underneath the Waterloo railway, get ready to be reintroduced to all your favourites, who will have you laughing your way through the chaotic events of season one (yes, that includes a dancing Demogorgon.) Even if you’re not a fan of the original, there are enough quirky pop culture references and nostalgic 80’s synth for you settle in and enjoy the on-stage absurdity.
Review: ANTIGONE, Regent's Park Open Air TheatreReview: ANTIGONE, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
September 10, 2022

Nigerian born writer, Inua Ellams, originally turned down working on Antigone due to feeling “no distant kinship with the protagonist.” Five years of work later, how could Ellams have predicted that his modern adaptation would feel so responsive to the current socio-political climate.
share