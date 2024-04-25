Photos: The Cast of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL Visit The Brighton Zip 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL made a visit to The Brighton Zip on Madeira Drive ahead of their first performances at Theatre Royal Brighton this week. Luke Baker, Jamal Crawford, Olivia Foster-Browne, Wendi Harriott, Georgia Lennon and Melanie Masson took to the skies on the longest zipline on the South Coast, before taking to the stage on Tuesday evening for their first Brighton shows.

Check out photos below!

The shows run continues until Saturday 27 April.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the iconic award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere and featured the award-winning song (Love Lifts Us) Up Where We Belong.

This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL stars Luke Baker as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifiki, Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Paul French as Sid Worley and Sinead Long as Lynette Pomeroy, Melanie Masson (The X-Factor) as Esther Pokrifki, Tim Rogers (West Side Story, UK Tour) as Byron Mayo, Olivia Foster-Browne (Grease, West End) as Casey Seegar and Lucas Piquero (Sister Act, Frankfurt) as Eduardo Cortez with Chris Breistein (School of Rock, UK Tour) as Finman, Wendi Harriott (The Voice UK) as Aunt Bunny, James Wilkinson-Jones (South Pacific Sadler's Wells/UK Tour) as Troy and Danny Whelan (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible) as Craig. The cast is completed by Julia Jones (MAMMA MIA! The Party, The O2), Etisyai Philip (Cluedo, UK Tour), Mia Harrison (Million Dollar Quartet, Norwegian Cruise Line), Lukin Simmonds (Annie, UK Tour), Will May (The Twelve Tenors, European Tour) and Ellie Grace Cousins (MAMMA MIA!, Novello Theatre).

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and is be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with set & costume design by Michael Taylor, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox, musical direction by Christopher Duffy, casting by Debbie O’Brien and associate direction by Michaela Powell. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.