Northern Ballet's ROMEO & JULIET Comes to London Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Ballet's revival of Romeo & Juliet comes to Sadler's Wells this May. With glorious dancing and Prokofiev's timeless music played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, audiences will be invited to rediscover the iconic love story like it's the very first time.

The beloved adaptation by Christopher Gable CBE and Massimo Moricone, which was broadcast by the BBC and enjoyed sell-out performances in the UK and overseas, was forced into hiatus after sets and costumes were tragically damaged in floods.

Thanks to generous donations and the hard work of cast and crew, Northern Ballet has restored the production to its former glory, ready to delight audiences across the UK. In addition to the recreation of sets, props and costumes, the Company has worked closely with original cast members including Jayne Regan Pink and William Walker, as well as former Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company Sir Gregory Doran to recapture the ballets infamous drama.

Realistic street-fighting and swordplay were created especially for the production by Jonathan Howell, whose credits include working with Hollywood stars such as Mel Gibson and Faye Dunaway. With stunning sets and costumes created by celebrated designer Lez Brotherston OBE.

Following its première in 1991 the ballet received several awards including The Manchester Evening News' Best New Dance Production of the Year; Dance and Dancers Best Dance Production of the Year; a Royal Philharmonic Music Award; and a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award.

Romeo & Juliet will open at Sadler's Wells on Tuesday 28 May and run until Saturday 1 June.