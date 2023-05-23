Review: GLAD TO BE DEAD at R-Bar, Brighton Fringe

A spooky addition to Brighton Fringe from Make It Mine Theatre

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 3 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 4 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!Each year Brighton Fringe is home to some of the UK theatre scenes wildest and most unique performances. With a plethora of shows littered across the city, you’re bound to find something fantastical to tickle your thespian fancy. Make It Mine’s offering is Glad To Be Dead, a cycle of monologues from gothic horrors most notorious characters, waxing philosophical and lamenting their own misfortune, all wrapped up in one hour.

Make It Mine (MIM Theatre) is the brainchild of writer and performer, Jade Flack. Jade’s writing partner is her own mother, Donna, and the pair have come together to create spaces for seven historically spooky figures. Or rather eight, that is if you include Jekyll and Hyde as their own entities. The cast is a tight-knit trio, comprised of Jade Flack herself, Barbara Llewellyn and Bruce Murray. The material is shared equally between all and set in front of a vast window down to the bustling Brighton seafront at R Bar upstairs. Where better to engage in ghostly conversations about a changing society from beyond the veil?

The non-linear structure weaves through various time periods, glimpsing at the proverbial “what if’s” that might arise if each character, or real figure, had the chance to engage with us from the safety of a liminal space. Some well known individuals, including Murray’s intriguing Dorian Gray, offer humorous interest whilst others allude to social inequity, resulting time after time in the fate of a scorned woman. Each speech has a familiar tone, but the overall theme of the piece is well established, along with quick transitions between characters.

The penultimate monologue, titled “Girl in the Drum” holds the most uncomfortable position in the show. Jade Flack returns to the stage calm and resolute, in a suitably retro dress whilst cradling an almost due pregnancy bump. The nature of her speech is shocking, as she reveals the facts surrounding her violent murder and the discovery of her mummified remains. However, the content becomes truly distressing if you explore the real murder case of Reyna Angélica Marroquín.

An immigrant from El Salvador, Marroquín worked as a nanny in New York until she was murdered by her employer, Howard B Elkins. Desperate to cover up his extramarital indiscretion, Elkins then discarded her 9-month pregnant body in a 55-gallon drum, where she remained undiscovered for thirty years, until 1999. No attention to Marroquín’s heritage, which undoubtedly suggests an unfair power dynamic in favour of Elkins, and recent nature of murder and discovery tilts this piece towards unsightly death tourism. Dramatisation of humanity’s horrors warrants particular considerations, but the choice to dramatise Marroquín’s life in such a way under this show’s title is a touch on the nose.

Glad To Be Dead utilises fictional characters to play with the morality and perspectives of some of literature’s greatest gothic writers. There’s a great anticipation in several of the monologues hinting towards almost daring writing choices from MIM Theatre. Barbara Llewellyn’s portrayal of infamous career criminal Katherine Webster is the most absorbing. Llewellyn omits a familiarity that leads you to believe she really could weave through opportunities with ease, even if it meant committing the odd heinous crime. “Webster’s Ego” is proof that the Flack’s recreation of real individuals can indeed be considered, as well as entertaining.

The MIM Theatre ethos is to perform scripts within their own interpretation and bring something fresh to audiences. With a little finessing and bolder choices, Glad To Be Dead is a curious example of the proximity between this intention and the work in action.

Glad To Be Dead is at Brighton Fringe until 24 May

Photo Credit: Beccy Mabey




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

NEW MOON MONOLOGUES: A Three-Night New Work Festival is Coming to The Space Theatre Photo
NEW MOON MONOLOGUES: A Three-Night New Work Festival is Coming to The Space Theatre

Grace O'Keefe and Erin Holland, known as the Queens of Cups, set to bring back their highly acclaimed event, New Moon Monologues, to The Space Theatre as a three night festival from 15th to 17th June 2023 at 8pm.

TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at £25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Thea Photo
TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at £25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Theatre

TodayTix, the digital gateway to cultural experiences, has announced the return of its 25 West End Shows at £25 campaign in London's West End just in time for the summer season.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for Patriots, Peter Morgan’s new play, which won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play 2023.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo
BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL will embark on its first ever UK & Ireland tour, opening at Leicester Curve on Thursday 22nd February 2024. This follows two hell-raising hit seasons in London's West End. Check out the full list of tour dates here!


From This Author - Paige Cochrane

Review: VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL, The Ambassadors TheatreReview: VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL, The Ambassadors Theatre
Review: WHAM BAM THANK YOU MAM, VAULT FestivalReview: WHAM BAM THANK YOU MAM, VAULT Festival
Review: NOISES OFF, Phoenix TheatreReview: NOISES OFF, Phoenix Theatre
Review: PARADISE NOW!, Bush TheatreReview: PARADISE NOW!, Bush Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You