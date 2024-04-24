Lee Mead Will Join SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL and Ruth Jones Extends Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The producers of the award-winning production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced that stage and screen talent Lee Mead will star as Eddie Souther from Monday 10 June 2024. Following her acclaimed return to London's West End, Ruth Jones will now also extend her run as Mother Superior until Saturday 3 August 2024.

Also extending in their roles will be Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick, and Carl Mullaney as Monsignor O'Hara. They join the previously announced Alexandra Burke as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert.

Ruth Jones said, “I'm having a crackin' time playing Mother Superior and am not ready to hang up my habit just yet! It's such a pleasure to be part of this uplifting production, and to see the joy it brings our audiences night after night. And I'm looking forward to welcoming Alexandra and Lee to the convent so that they can be part of it too!'

Lee Mead said, “I'm beyond thrilled to be taking over the role of ‘Eddie' in this wonderful show with such a talented cast! I can remember first seeing the show back in 2009 at the Palladium and thinking how much fun it was. Summer 2024 looks like it's going to be an exciting one!”

Lesley Joseph will take over the role of Mother Superior from Monday 5 to Saturday 31 August 2024.

The company is completed by Caroline Bateson, Natalia Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Lauren Hall, Chloe Hopcroft, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Claudia Kariuki, Graham MacDuff, Castell Parker, Emma Ralston, Anne Smith, Michael Ward and Jermaine Woods.

The production currently stars Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier and Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther until Saturday 8 June 2024.

Lee Mead won the nations hearts when they voted him their Joseph in BBC1's Any Dream Will Do. Since then, Lee has gone on to star in the West End in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Adelphi Theatre, Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre, Wicked at the Victoria Apollo and most recently We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum, as well as touring the UK as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Billy Flynn in Chicago. Lee has also appeared on screen establishing himself as a TV favourite on BBC1's Casualty and Holby City in the role of Lofty, as well as Motherland and The Dumping Ground.



Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Sam Cox, Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker and Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin Productions, Evolution Productions, Stephen C Byrd, The Council, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Tilted, Robbie Wilson, Curve and Willette & Manny Klausner.