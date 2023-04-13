Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Review: VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL, The Ambassadors Theatre

Review: VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL, The Ambassadors Theatre

A game of strength and stamina to rival the most anticipated Premier League fixtures

Apr. 13, 2023  

Review: VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL, The Ambassadors Theatre To many, the idea of having personal WhatsApp messages read out in front of a live audience is a true horror. Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial brings this nightmare to a shocking and amusing reality.

Coleen Rooney's social media revelation of her investigative endeavours to discover who sold fake stories about her to the press ended with none other than... Rebekah Vardy. This adaptation of a well-known cultural phenomenon is an autopsy of the intricacies behind existence as a partner of one of England's highest profile footballers.

Liv Hennessy has adapted hours of court analysis and Instagram posts into a punchy production that awakens our inner gossipmonger. After all, there's something wickedly enjoyable about watching other people's drama unfold into chaos, particularly when they have more money than sense. From football and politics to celebrity scandal, there's something for everyone presented with a theatrical sophistication by director Lisa Spirling and assistant director Lizzie Manwaring.

In keeping with the verbatim nature of the script, the action plays out over a football pitch and transparent court marble backdrop. It's a simplistic combination of the environments that house equally enthralling spectacle. Mateus Daniel's movement work feels at home on this stage, with bold sporting vignettes acting as real time snapshots of football, and political, success.

At times pernicious, Rebekah Vardy is surprisingly charismatic. Lucy May Barker holds attention with a maturity beyond her years. Laura Dos Santos portrays Vardy's nemesis, the WAG-turned-detective Coleen Rooney. By the time Verna Vyas' astute judge, Mrs Justice Seyn, reaches a verdict, it's unclear who to consider the villain. Regardless of whose actions were more shocking, both execute interpretations of their real-life counterparts with equal amounts of drama and authenticity.

Jonnie Broadbent and Tom Turner lead the cross-examinations as Hugh Tomlinson QC and David Sherbourne. Akin to a scene from Jaws, the pair circle their prey and calculate each move with precision, leaving little time for tension to drop. Each delivery of a fatal blow triggers a fanfare of celebration; if you closed your eyes, you might mistake spending a night at the theatre for a roaring afternoon in the football stands.

It comes as a surprise to nobody that football culture is thickly woven throughout the two-hour verbatim libel case. The technical sporting comments arrive thick and fast, with pundit's Halema Hussain and Nathan McMullen invoking frequent cheers of approval. While the comedy is gaudy and direct, there is an almost undetectable undercurrent of ridicule that exists in the script solely for the wives and girlfriends. However, the show isn't sullied with sexism, and the execution of this adaptation is excellent across the board.

Wayne Rooney (Nathan McMullen) is called to testify as part of his wife's defence and on multiple occasions his infidelity is rehashed in front of Coleen's eyes. There is little in the way of sympathy, instead it is McMullen's physicality in likeness to Wayne that stirs response. Make no mistake, a libel case that resulted in a £1.5 million pay-out over the use of Instagram is a complete absurdity, but there should be caution exercised with regards to the association between women and ridiculousness.

Although the source material may be outrageously superficial, the women of this show are anything but. Their depictions of England's most famous WAGs (and their associates) uphold the notion that the humanity is more complicated and dissecting that is far more rewarding than explaining the offside rule.

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie trial is at The Ambassadors Theatre until 20 May 2023, then touring.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith




Caroline Quentin to Star in April De Angelis Play in Autumn Season at Jermyn Street Theatr Photo
Caroline Quentin to Star in April De Angelis Play in Autumn Season at Jermyn Street Theatre
Artistic Director, Stella Powell-Jones and Executive Producer, David Doyle announced their first full season at Jermyn Street Theatre. Learn more about the full lineup of shows here!
Phyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National Theatre Photo
Phyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National Theatre
A powerful new verbatim play from the testimony of residents at the heart of the Grenfell Tower tragedy is coming to the National Theatre this summer. Grenfell: in the words of survivors, written by Gillian Slovo, will draw on conversations with some of the bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the wider North Kensington community six years on.
Taio Lawson Announced as 2023 Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate Director Photo
Taio Lawson Announced as 2023 Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate Director
The Young Vic Theatre is delighted to announce director Taio Lawson as the 2023 Genesis Fellow / Associate Director, a two-year programme for experienced directors and theatremakers to develop their craft in directing, programming and artistic planning, made possible with support from the Genesis Foundation.  
The BBC Comedy Festival is Coming to Cardiff in May Photo
The BBC Comedy Festival is Coming to Cardiff in May
Following on from the success of the inaugural BBC Comedy Festival in Newcastle in May 2022, Cardiff has been named the new BBC City of Comedy and will be playing host to the Comedy Festival from Wednesday 24 to Friday 26 May.

From This Author - Paige Cochrane


Review: VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL, The Ambassadors TheatreReview: VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL, The Ambassadors Theatre
April 13, 2023

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial brings a social media nightmare to a shocking and amusing reality. This adaptation of a well-known cultural phenomenon is an autopsy of the intricacies behind existence as a partner of one of England’s highest profile footballers.
Review: WHAM BAM THANK YOU MAM, VAULT FestivalReview: WHAM BAM THANK YOU MAM, VAULT Festival
March 20, 2023

Wham Bam Thank You Mam is a collaboration straight from the minds of Frances Keyton, Su Mi and Marty Gleeson. Exploring heartache, cultural identity, and ways to stick a middle finger up at social expectation, this trio have combined an hour of captivating storytelling with some truly brilliant comedic skill. This show gives a taste of the very best that each has to offer.
Review: NOISES OFF, Phoenix TheatreReview: NOISES OFF, Phoenix Theatre
January 26, 2023

What’s that famous quote, never work with children or animals? After a peek behind the curtain at Noises Off, there should be no doubt that drunks, adulterers, or actors prone to nosebleeds should be added to that list.
Review: PARADISE NOW!, Bush TheatreReview: PARADISE NOW!, Bush Theatre
December 13, 2022

It all starts with a friend request out of the blue. Welcome to Paradise, the latest multi-level marketing scheme for every girl boss in need of a financial lift. Who could argue a £250 start-up fee and enough essential oils to fill a swimming pool when you’re so close to paving the way to self-employed luxury?
Review: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Lyric HammersmithReview: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Lyric Hammersmith
November 28, 2022

With winter nights growing ever darker and Christmas just around the corner, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to everyone’s favourite festive entertainment. Who doesn’t love a pantomime? This year, the Lyric Hammersmith’s offering is a re-imagining of Jack and the Beanstalk. Nostalgia is thrust into the present with a soundtrack packed full of Beyonce, Billie Eilish and many more.
share