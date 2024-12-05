Review: HOMO ALONE, The Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As audiences head into the Other Palace Studio, they step straight into the sets of one of the world's most beloved Christmas movies. Well, almost.

Eight-year-old Kevin gets more than he bargained for when he wishes his family would disappear so that he can spend Christmas alone. Waking up the next day, it seems as though Santa has granted his wish. Things take a not-so-unexpected turn, however, when he's left to defend his home from two wisened thieves.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

While Homo Alone hits many of the same beats as its almost namesake, don't be fooled - you never really know where this is going. Written by Bobby Delaney and Jodie Prenger, it's packed with laughter and surprises. In true parody style, it's also peppered with an impressive amount of pop-culture references, though references can sometimes feel a little dated.

The strength of Homo Alone, however, lies within its talented cast of just four multi-rolling performers. Elliot Evans is the perfect Kevin, displaying strong vocals and a youthful charm while doing so. Much like in the original film, you cannot help but root for him. Allie Dart confidently takes on the role of Kevin's mother, Kate, and theif, Harry (among others), clearly challenging Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose when playing the former.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Steph Asamoah is another great talent, switching between numerous roles, including Buzz, Kevin's older brother and biggest bully. She also delivers the best vocals of the night in Act 2, playing a character who definitely didn't feature in the original film's closing credits.

Jack North was the stand-out performer of the night, again performing multiple roles. As Kevin's high-kicking and clearly-closeted father, North earns many of the night's biggest laughs, and his portrayal of the bumbling thief Marv is perhaps the most movie-accurate of the bunch.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Throughout the night, the performers spontaneously burst into song - with new lyrics layered over familiar Christmas tunes. Praise must also be awarded to the set design and stage management team, especially for recreating the famous booby-trap scene.

Certain moments of the script feel heavy-handed, and at times, the plot can get a little too nonsensical. However, with plenty of theatrical flair, Homo Alone is a fun, festive treat that offers a unique take on a beloved classic.

Homo Alone is at the Other Palace until December 31.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

