Review: GANG OF THREE, Richmond Theatre

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A battle for the soul of the Labour Party, rival political factions battling for power amid arguments about Europe, all set against an deep economic crisis. No, not our current politics in 2026, but 1970's Britain where the Labour Party's Roy Jenkins, Denis Healey and Tony Crosland clash as they debate who out of their 'gang of three' should become deputy party leader in 1972 and 1976, prime minister in 1976 and then leader of the opposition in 1980.

We begin April 1972 after Jenkins's resignation as deputy leader over Labour’s opposition to membership of the European Economic Community (EEC). Jenkins now wants to be leader, but Crosland hopes Jenkins will support his own ambitions. After Harold Wilson's shock resignation in 1976, the three debate their own claims again. In 1980, Jenkins is considering leaving Labour to form the SDP and Healey once again looks to the leadership.

Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky have strong form with political writing and this play captures the deft and witty debate between the men and how at crucial times, none were able to put their own egos aside for the sake of the party. It helps if you have a vague idea of the historical context, but there is enough background given without being too expositional. There is wry laughter at the pronouncement that the issue of Europe may never be referred to again and recognition at the mention of a young MP called Corbyn. Thoughtful use of music and recordings of news items help locate us in the relevant time periods.

Scenes are set in various living rooms and private offices, except one oddly placed scene set in 1940s Oxford University between Crosland and Jenkins showing the intimate nature of the men's long relationship. It feels unnecessarily obvious in establishing the origins of their friendship, as their dialogue as politicians is strong enough to convey the depth of their knowledge of each other.

With Kirsty Patrick Ward's naturalistic direction, Hywel Morgan captures Roy Jenkins’s droll delivery, along with his cheeky humour. As Denis Healey, Colin Tierney is more aloof and pompous, with frequently delivered French phrases and some remarkable eyebrows. As the least recognisable character, Alan Cox brings intrigue and huge amiability to Tony Crosland. The trio bring convincing fluidity to their debates, with knowing asides and body language that suggests years of friendship. The actors make it clear that all three men are hugely passionate in their own beliefs, even if it is to the detriment of the party as a whole. As Jenkins and Healey toast the late Crosland in the final scene, there is a palpable sense of pathos.

Alan Cox as Tony Crosland

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

The subtext of sexism is clear. The Labour Party has never had a female leader before or since that time – the three middle aged white men debate and tussle as other middle aged white men are elected in their place, making it even starker in contrast that the Conservatives at the time chose a young and female leader and, however poor their performance, have gone on to have three more.

Libby Watson's set locates us in a very traditional wood-panelled rooms, lined with brimming bookshelves. The cast are left to move various props on and off stage between scenes, which makes some scene changes feel over long.

You may not have even heard of these politicians, but this show proves that thorny political issues are evergreen and we still have much to learn from the past.

Read our interview with actor Alan Cox about the show here.

Gang of Three is at Richmond Theatre until 17 October, then touring until 21 November. Oxford Playhouse (27–31 Oct), Cambridge Arts Theatre (3–7 Nov), Chichester Minerva Theatre (10–14 Nov) and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (17–21 Nov)

Photo Credits: Manuel Harlan

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