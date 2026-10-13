Video: First Look at HEATHERS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Ahead of Chichester Festival Theatre Run

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Chichester Festival Theatre has unveiled a new preview of the UK tour of Heathers the Musicaln ahead of its Chichester return.

The production will play at Chichester Festival Theatre from 10 to 14 November. The staging is part of the venue's winter season, which also includes James Graham's Punch, The Last Laugh following its West End run, and a new production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Gerardine Sacdalan leads the tour as Veronica Sawyer, joined by Louis Hearsey as “JD," Liberty Stottor as Heather Chandler, Jessica Ibadin as Heather Duke, and Lou Henry as Heather McNamara.

Heathers the Musical is based on the 1988 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The stage adaptation follows the film's story and has previously played in London and New York, as well as across three UK and Ireland tours, before making its way to Chichester.

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Related Stories 1 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Launch North American Tour in Baltimore in May 2027

Heathers the Musical will launch its first-ever North American tour in May 2027 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD, traveling the country to play more than 35 cities in multiple touring seasons.