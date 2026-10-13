Video: Inside the MARTIN GUERRE Sitzprobe at The Old Vic
Martin Guerre comes from Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, the creators of Les Misérables.
Watch behind-the-scenes video footage from The Old Vic's upcoming production of Martin Guerre. The preview offers a look inside the Sitzprobe, the musical rehearsal in which cast and band fine tune the score together before the show opens.
Martin Guerre comes from Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, the creators of Les Misérables. The Old Vic's new staging is described as an all-new version of the Olivier Award-winning musical, featuring new lyrics and new folk-inflected orchestrations, presented as a semi-staged production in an immersive staging in the round.
The production runs for five weeks only, from October 1 to 31, with press night set for October 20, marking one of the final shows in Artistic Director Matthew Warchus's farewell season at the venue.
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