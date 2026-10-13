Video: Inside the MARTIN GUERRE Sitzprobe at The Old Vic

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Watch behind-the-scenes video footage from The Old Vic's upcoming production of Martin Guerre. The preview offers a look inside the Sitzprobe, the musical rehearsal in which cast and band fine tune the score together before the show opens.

Martin Guerre comes from Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, the creators of Les Misérables. The Old Vic's new staging is described as an all-new version of the Olivier Award-winning musical, featuring new lyrics and new folk-inflected orchestrations, presented as a semi-staged production in an immersive staging in the round.

The production runs for five weeks only, from October 1 to 31, with press night set for October 20, marking one of the final shows in Artistic Director Matthew Warchus's farewell season at the venue.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 10 Hrs 34 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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