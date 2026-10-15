Interview: ''I’m Hoping We Can Really Surprise Audiences': Actor Alex James-Hatton on Starring in MARTIN GUERRE

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Thirty years after it first premiered in the West End, Martin Guerre returns to London, this time at The Old Vic. The show, written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, is based on both the real Martin Guerre and a film that was also inspired by him, The Return of Martin Guerre. This production, however, promises a “radically reworked” revival, developed and directed by Matthew Warchus.

Recently, we had the chance to speak with Alex James-Hatton, who is taking on the titular role of Martin Guerre in the musical. We discussed what made him want to be a part of the show, how he has been preparing for the new In The Round staging and what it has been like working with musical theatre legends Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg!

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

Well, my mum actually used to help choreograph my local school’s shows. I was only four or five, so Mum had to take me along to the rehearsals, and one day the director asked if I’d like to walk across the stage in costume for fun. It stuck! I just remember milking it more and more every night. The show was Oliver! - and I’m pretty sure the role of a four-year-old “Strongman” doesn’t exist! There was no going back after that...

What made you want to be a part of Martin Guerre? Had you been familiar with the musical?

My involvement with Martin Guerre actually started about a year ago. We workshopped the piece in its new, reimagined format, and I thought it was such an exciting way to tell this story. I hadn’t really come across Martin Guerre too much beforehand, but I quickly learned that this was a version of the show that needed to be seen!

How have the rehearsals been going so far?

It’s been brilliant. So collaborative and creative. The whole company is wonderful, and the last month or so has been such a joy.

What has it been like working with Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg?

It’s such a privilege. Claude-Michel and Alain have been ever-present throughout this process, which has given us a real understanding of what we’re trying to achieve and what this piece has always intended to be. This production may have a more intimate feel to it, but you absolutely still get the unmistakable and epic Boublil and Schönberg heart running through its core. It’s a true honour getting to know and work with them.

How are you preparing for the new in-the-round staging compared to stagings of different productions, like Newsies?

I was fortunate enough to have given it a go at the Royal Exchange in Manchester a couple of years back, which I loved! However, this is a completely different style. It’s been really interesting taking such an epic score and story and bringing the audience closer to us, rather than giving them the comfort of watching it from a distance. It always takes me some time to get my bearings, but after a few days you get used to having eyes from all angles. It keeps it fresh and intimate. I can’t really imagine this show any other way now!

What do you hope audiences take away from Martin Guerre?

I’m sure people think they know what they’re coming to see, but I’m hoping we can really surprise audiences. Martin Guerre certainly has a very different feeling to the other iconic works of Claude-Michel and Alain.

How would you describe Martin Guerre in one word?

Journey.

Martin Guerre runs until 31 October at The Old Vic

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