Video: Gerardine Sacdalan, Louis Hearsey, and More in New Trailer For HEATHERS UK Tour

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An all new trailer has been released from the UK and Ireland tour of Heathers the Musical. Check out the video here!

Playing the role of Veronica Sawyer is Gerardine Sacdalan (&Juliet). She is joined by Louis Hearsey (I Was a Teenage She-Devil) who plays Jason ‘J.D’ Dean, Liberty Stottor (Six the Musical) as the incomparable Heather Chandler, with Jessica Ibadin (making her professional debut) as Heather Duke and Lou Henry (Six the Musical) as Heather McNamara.

Also on the register are Veronica Carabai (Black Power Desk) as Ms. Fleming/ Veronica’s Mom, Sophie Manners (professional debut) as Martha Dunnstock, Markus Södergren (Here and Now – The Steps Musical) as Kurt Kelly, Beau Jackson (professional debut) as Ram Sweeney, John Gurdían (West End debut) as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Reuben Browne (School of Rock) as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal Gowan, with Christian De-Gallerie (Midnight) as Preppy Stud/Officer, Ellouise Delooze (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) as New Wave Party Girl, Caitlin Garcia(West End debut) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Alexander Howarth (West End debut) as Hipster Dork, Charlotte O’Rourke (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Thomas Oxley (Bonnie & Clyde) as Beleaguered Geek, Tola Sokoya (professional debut) as Young Republicanette and Carys Taylor (professional debut) as Stoner Chick.

Audiences will be able to see the Westerberg High students in Peterborough this week before the production continues to Sheffield, Blackpool, Cheltenham, Chichester, Dublin and ending 2026 on Oxford. Then in Spring 2027 class will resume in Hull, Liverpool, York, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Bradford, Chelmsford and Torquay, with further dates to be announced.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is, until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

Based on the iconic 1989 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers first premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 to sold-out audiences before transferring to New York’s New World Stages in 2014. The show was reimagined for its 2018 London debut, featuring new songs and updated script.

With three smash-hit West End runs and three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours under its belt, Heathers has become a fan-favourite. It won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel in 2022.

The current UK & Ireland touring production is also set to venture to Manila for a limited run from 21 January to 7 February 2027 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Furthermore, the North American Tour of Heathers the Musical is confirmed to launch at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in May 2027, before it then travels to New Haven, Chicago, Charlotte, Greenville and Hershey, with further dates to be announced soon.

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