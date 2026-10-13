Video: Janie Dee in New Trailer For SPECULATIONS at the Marylebone Theatre

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An all new trailer has been released for Speculations, a new political thriller written by Torben Betts, directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee. Check out the video here!

Dee stars as one of America’s most celebrated journalists, Dorothy Kilgallen, who sets out on a mission to discover the truth behind three of the most infamous deaths of the 20th century.

Speculations will make its World Premiere at the Marylebone Theatre, running from Friday 30 October - Sunday 3 January.

Marilyn Monroe, John F. Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald. Three deaths that shook America. One woman refused to stop asking questions.

ABOUT SPECULATIONS

New York, 1965. Celebrated journalist and television star Dorothy Kilgallen is on the trail of the biggest story of her career. Three years earlier, Marilyn Monroe was found dead in Los Angeles. A year after that President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Then his suspected killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was himself shot dead — live on television.

America's questions were answered. Dorothy was not convinced.

Following a trail from Hollywood to the White House, from the Kennedy dynasty to the New Orleans underworld, Dorothy begins to see connections others have missed — connections involving Robert Kennedy, Jack Ruby, organised crime boss Carlos Marcello, Marilyn Monroe, Oswald and JFK.

Blending Hollywood glamour, political intrigue and true-crime mystery, Speculations plunges into the shadows behind some of the twentieth century's most infamous deaths — and asks a tantalising question: 'how far would you go for the truth?'

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