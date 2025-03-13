Review: DEREK MITCHELL: DOUBLE DUTCH, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“And that’s on Dutch!”

Derek Mitchell: Double Dutch begins in quite a Dutch way, with Mitchell emerging from behind the curtains in clogs and a Dutch bonnet, greeting everyone with a strong Dutch accent before launching into his show which, surprisingly, isn’t all about being Dutch (even though it does have a pretty Dutch catchphrase, the quote of this review).

For those unfamiliar with the phrase that makes the title of the show, “Double Dutch” is British slang for gibberish or talking without making any sense. Mitchell has a skit to help those who are unfamiliar with the phrase understand exactly what he’s talking about, switching between English and Dutch accents to reenact a moment in time in which the Dutch were seeking freedom from religious persecution and instead received confused looks from the English.

But don’t worry - this isn’t a show that’s entirely about history (though I would’ve loved to see some more reenactments from Mitchell). In fact, it’s more about Mitchell’s own identity, and we quickly learn that even though he identifies as Dutch, he was actually born in the suburbs of Chicago in the United States. Throughout the show, Mitchell explains each part of his identity - Dutch, English and American - through stereotypes and jokes comparing the different cultures.

Some highlights include discussing how the Dutch curse in diseases, just how far English self-deprecation will go and the sheer enthusiasm of Americans no matter where they are in the world. As one of the Americans in the audience, I found Mitchell’s material on this subject particularly amusing - and as a former Girl Scout, I can especially relate to his quip about how serious the Scouts get about not letting the American flag touch the ground.

Along with his national identity, Mitchell takes a look at some of his other identities, including his gender and sexuality. In finding a metaphor for how he feels about his gender identity, Mitchell tells the audience about the one thing he identifies with - the fact that middle-aged women always want to spill their secrets to him. This leads to some truly great stories that are all connected to objects that Mitchell uses as an attempt to figure out his identities.

Credit must be given to Mitchell for how he deals with some of the more interesting people in the crowd, from a group of Dutch people who can’t decide whether they want to participate or not to someone in the front row who wants to participate a bit too much. There is quite a bit of physical comedy going on throughout the show, but it is sometimes difficult to see if one isn’t sitting in the first few rows, especially when Mitchell is doing things like rolling himself into a ball on the floor to represent a repressed Englishman.

Derek Mitchell: Double Dutch is a fun yet also serious look into how one’s identities are formed and what it means to belong in a world where everyone seems desperate to fit in. Mitchell’s style of comedy is perfect for this reflection, allowing audiences to laugh while also making them think about just what makes them who they are.

Derek Mitchell: Double Dutch runs from until 19 April at Soho Theatre. Derek will also be performing Goblin on 13 and 14 March at Soho Theatre.

