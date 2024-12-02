Review: COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS- CHRISTMAS CRACKER SHOW, The Arts Depot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Club 4 Kids Christmas Cracker Show at The Arts Depot is a family comedy show aimed at inclusive comedy, without the rude bits and swearing, for children aged 6+. The Christmas Cracker Show featured comic compere Abigoliah Schamaun, improviser Bobbles The Elf, Magician Nutty Noah and comedian Ben Van Der Velde, for one hour of festive fun.

The audience were somewhat fractious and rowdy and so the crowd control was fairly impressive, due to the excitable young vocal audience being asked to contribute fairly regularly.

Likable and vibrant Abigoliah Schamaun approached the compering style with wide-eyed wonder, playful contrasts and big American energy, despite the Bah-Humbug woolly hat. “So American, I don’t need the microphone.” Loud and proud Schamaun engaged in cheeky festive tunes, language word-play, pronunciation mishaps and jibes about the British attitude to avoiding expensive central heating to much applause.

Bobble the Christmas Elf fully committed to the role of Imp, not only in costume but with his skill for multiple accents, brilliantly allowing the improvisation to shine through by creating a convoluted story devised by the youth in the audience and ending on a joyful song.

Nutty Noah the Magician displayed vegetable-based appearance tricks to genuine audience glee and wonder and finally Ben Van Der Velde provided unflappable abstract commentary in an impressively open and jovial manner.

The show is an excellent engagement with comedy for children, putting their likes, needs and interests first. Comedy Club 4 Kids: The Christmas Cracker Show provides an environment for children to enjoy festive frolics, elfish improvisation, magic and mayhem.

Comedy Club 4 Kids is running across the UK until 12 October 2025.

Comments