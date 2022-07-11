Review: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, The Mill At Sonning

The Mill at Sonning is a venue worth travelling to. Set on the outskirts of Reading and on the picture-perfect banks of the Thames, this historic flour mill pleases theatregoers and foodies in equal measure, and is beautiful to boot. It should be a must-visit for anyone hunting down a culture hit outside London.

The concept here is a fun one. Your evening starts with a home-cooked meal in the Mill's glamorous two-storey restaurant and ends with a show in its fantastic onsite theatre. It's a complete package that means you really get to enjoy a well-rounded experience of delicious food and curated entertainment in a stunning atmosphere. What's not to love?

The productions here change regularly and, until 20 August, it's Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park that's welcoming The Mill's well-fed audiences.

Now I'll come right out and say it: I really wanted to like this play. After a lovely meal and inspired by the genuine passion that clearly unpins everything at this theatre, I was excited to get engrossed in Simon's comedy - but the story didn't grab me.

In it we meet newlyweds Corrie (Chloe McClay) and Paul (Johnny Labey) six days into their marriage, as they move into their sixth-floor walk-up apartment (brought to life in full retro glory by Michael Holt's set and Graham Weymouth's lighting). McClay's energy is infectious from the start, and she kicks off the piece with an endearing sparkle that she maintains through the ups and downs that follow.

Corrie is the ying to Paul's yang; he is far more muted about their new life in their fifth-storey walk-up. In fact, he's a bit of a grouch from the start and - even though Labey plays him with panache and nuance - the script doesn't give him much fun to play with. I enjoyed the performance but not the character.

The supporting characters are designed to add further excitement to the newlyweds' new home, and they make for a fun bunch. Corrie's mother Mrs Banks (Rachel Fielding) feels set to be the meddling mother-in-law but isn't. She's absolutely lovely and Fielding is excellent at playing her; she delivers some of the best laugh-lines of the evening. Upstairs neighbour Victor Velasco (James Simmons) would probably be arrested for stalking today, but is somewhat endearing in his eagerness to befriend the couple, and Simmons brings him to life with an excellent Eastern European accent and contagious sense of fun.

Bringing up the rear is telephone repair man Harry Pepper (Oliver Stanley) who huffs and puffs into the couple's life and is rather funny as he does so. I can't help wondering whether his character would have been cut in a modern rewriting of this piece, but Stanley is nevertheless an entertaining addition as he secures the couple's connection to the outside world (via landline).

Despite the cast and Robin Hereford's dynamic direction bringing good pace, the script lets them down. Some might consider it 'classic' but, aside from feeling (very) dated, it just doesn't go anywhere. Plus the stakes are so low that it's hard to care about whether the characters sort themselves out or not.

Nevertheless, the Mill delivers a fun evening that's so much more than this play. Head there for the gorgeous setting, distinctive concept and strong performances. No, the script isn't a win this time, but The Mill's Barefoot in the Park still gets my recommendation for a way to spend a distinctly different summer evening.

Barefoot in the Park at The Mill at Sonning until 20 August.

Photo Credit: Andreas Lambis