Review: BALLET BLACK - PIONEERS, Barbican Theatre

The diverse and daring ballet company return to the Barbican until 12 March

Mar. 10, 2023  

Review: BALLET BLACK - PIONEERS, Barbican Theatre Returning to London with their double bill, Pioneers, Ballet Black continue to enhance their reputation as Britain's most diverse and daring ballet company.

Will Tuckett's Then or Now was first seen in 2021 but was curtailed by the pandemic and now returns to take its place alongside the hotly anticipated new work from dancer/choreographer Mthuthuzeli November, NINA: By Whatever Means.

Tuckett's choreography utilises a spoken word score taken from the poems of Adrienne Rich, and an improvised set of variations on a theme by Biber created and recorded by violinist Daniel Pioro.

The eight dancers are seated on chairs set across the space. They react to the poetry, sometimes to exact lines, sometimes to the general theme. These are texts about love, war, friendship, loss and isolation.

Sometimes the mood can be light, as in 'Sending Love' where the company play out a chain of romantic moments and naïve communications. Elsewhere, we see the violence inherent in combat, and the lack of humanity to those less fortunate in 'Deportations'.

The dancing is elegant, urgent, and honest, with moments from Ebony Thomas, Sayaka Ichikawa, and November catching the eye. These are refreshing and passionate solos, duets, and group ballets which bring Rich's words to sharp relief.

Act two takes us into the story of the singer, musician and human rights activist Nina Simone, portrayed here by Isabela Coracy. Moments from her life are recalled in November's creation, which builds from the small child (Sienne Adotey) at her piano to a frenzied celebration and exploration of Black Power to the soundtrack of Simone's celebrated live recording of "Sinnerman".

This is a piece which soars with its emotional energy and reverence of its subject. Simone's talent and her troubled personal life are both shown, with a duet with her abusive husband (Alexander Fadayiro) particularly feral and fierce.

Placards on the rights of Black people to vote, to live without fear or segregation, and with justice, decorate the set at one point. The design holds moving doors which suggest time and space changes and give a sense of theatrical opulence.

As well as "Sinnerman", the use of the song "Mood Indigo (you ain't never been blue)" highlights the struggles felt by this woman who was restricted in her studies and side-lined by her family, who believed she was engaging with the devil in her work.

In this deeply vibrant and moving piece, the story of Nina Simone rises and blazes, as the dancing evolves from tender moments to a frenzy of pounding, barefooted exuberance. It earned a standing ovation which was richly deserved.

Ballet Black: Pioneers continues at the Barbican until 12 March

Photo Credit: Bill Cooper




From This Author - Louise Penn

Louise is a former librarian who has been consuming theatre since childhood. Her particular interests are female-led theatre, queer theatre and shows about mental health, but she also loves musical... (read more about this author)


