Review: AS YOU LIKE IT, Royal Observatory, Greenwich

The East London Shakespeare Festival (ELSF) continues its tradition of “bringing high quality and accessible Shakespeare to East London audiences” with this year’s production of As You Like It, the Shakespeare comedy that follows a group of characters who find themselves in the Forest of Arden after facing the chaos of the court.

This particular version, directed by Rosie Ward and designed by Lucy Fowler, has the “court” transformed into a modern city, with Rosalind (Emilia Harrild) being the face of a perfume campaign, her image on a poster hanging behind the performers.

For those unfamiliar with As You Like It, reading a quick summary of the play would be something I recommend, as things get a bit lost - to the point where the man sitting behind me spent the majority of the night explaining things to the woman next to him. Indeed, there are quite a few cases of mistaken identity, with Rosalind and Celia (Ursula Early) disguising themselves in order to escape Celia’s father, Duke Frederick (George Prové). However, most characters become easily identifiable by a particular piece of costume or a prop, with Corin (Prové) carrying a duck and Phoebe (Timothy) brandishing a pink wand with a star on top, or Rosalind in disguise as Ganymede wearing a flat cap.

As You Like It is one of Shakespeare’s comedies and the ELSF fully lean into this, barely letting a moment go by without a laugh. Even though the majority of the script remains in Elizabethan (or Early Modern) English, there are several modern interjections made by characters, and the performers have a tendency to banter with one another (in character, of course) while going up and down the aisle in between their scenes.

Any role that Prové plays becomes a camp icon, with Jaques of the Forest of Arden being a particular favourite. Though, that is not to say that there are not sincere moments found throughout the play. There are some sweet scenes between Rosalind and Orlando (Luke Martin) as they discuss feelings of love, as well as a tender touch when Jaques helps Rosalind apply makeup as facial hair in order to appear more manly, helping her keep her disguise.

While the comedic highlights are quite common, they sometimes go on too long and detract from the rest of the play. For example, the scenes involving Touchstone (Ethan Dillon) and Audrey (Early) the shepherdess feel a bit like a fever dream, with the two performers barely being paid attention to as the other actors dressed as sheep wander around the audience, trying to pick up snacks with their “claws.” While it is amusing to watch a sheep attempt to open a packet of Maltesers, I found myself being unable to pay attention to the actual plot being set up a few feet away.

Being familiar with the play, this is not the biggest issue, but those unfamiliar with As You Like It may become more than a bit confused. As the play goes on, it makes less and less sense, which is a shame as it has a strong start with the contrast between the cold city as the court and then the hippie atmosphere of the Forest of Arden.

There is also the interesting choice to have a few modern songs interspersed throughout the play, along with the ones that were in the original, like “Under the Greenwood Tree.” Having Lady Gaga’s “Applause” play as the wealthy members of the court are introduced, being greeted by adoring fans and paparazzi, makes sense, as it allows audience members to see who the main characters are. A mashup of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” and P!nk’s “Raise Your Glass” is certainly an interesting choice and is performed well by the cast, but the fact that modern songs rarely make a reappearance after this makes it feel like the odd one out.

The time in which the music works the best in the play is when the audience members are invited to participate by shaking egg shakers as the cast sing “Blow, blow thou winter wind,” one of the original songs from the play, mixing the classic and the modern.

As You Like It is a silly interpretation of the Shakespeare comedy that will be a lovely night out for all ages. The creative team brings the work into the modern world while still keeping the Forest of Arden an untouchable wilderness, open to all. Just be sure to bring some food as an offering to the actors!

As You Like It tours London gardens until 28 August.

Photo Credit: Marble & Sky Photography

