Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Old Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Despite mince pies being spotted in supermarkets since September, for many, Christmas in London doesn't really begin until Jack Thorne's adaptation of A Christmas Carol opens at The Old Vic theatre.

Except the actor taking on the role of Scrooge, little has changed since 2017, when Thorne's magical adaptation of the Dickens fable debuted. Intrinsically a story of love and redemption, each year it has charmed and entranced audiences of young and old alike.

It is always fascinating to see how different actors approach the role and this year John Simm dons the faded pink frockcoat as the miserly moneylender. Not quite as snarling and mean as previous iterations, we see the damaged little boy under the curled lip and icy demeanour. Simm also brings a sardonic and acerbic level of humour not seen in the role before and this gives more levity to the show overall.

That's not to say that the show lacks gravitas; the moment when Scrooge embraces his younger self (played with wide-eyed innocence by Connor Wood) is particularly affecting and Simm's wide-eyed wonder at the dawning of a new Christmas day is truly infectious.

Georgina Sadler and John Simm

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Georgina Sadler is sweet and wise as Little Fan, moving to serious intent as she morphs into the Ghost of Christmas Future. Juliette Crosbie brings a quiet and measured dignity to old flame Belle and Mark Goldthorp takes on the roles of Marley and Scrooge's cruel father with aplomb.

Many actors reprise their roles. Rob Compton returns to the role of Bob Cratchit; amiable and sweetly grovelling. Alastair Parker is an ebullient and generous Fezziwig, this year with a gruff Northern Irish accent, welcoming Scrooge into the heart of his family without hesitation.

Hugh Vanstone's magical use of flickering lanterns lends itself perfectly to the atmosphere of Victorian London and the elements of dreamlike action. There is not a seat in the house that escapes the twinkling.

Even for the those with the hardest of hearts, the music is irresistibly festive. Christopher Nightingale melds new composition with well-known carols to create an almost other-worldly atmosphere. Alan Berry's musical direction is perfectly pitched and the musicians perform with both delicacy and brio. As ever, the bellringing is bewitching and hauntingly beautiful.

The gradually soaring rendition of "See Amid the Winter Snow", as Scrooge greets the world with a renewed love of life, giddy with joy and hope, brings a palpable sense of wonder to the auditorium. Not to mention the marvellous formation of Christmas lunch; a theatrical treat every year.

John Simm and the Company

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

With satsumas and mince pies handed out to the audience by street vendors, to sprouts parachuted down from the gallery, to the steaming turkey on a zip-wire, this exceptional version of A Christmas Carol remains a magical festive experience.

A Christmas Carol runs at The Old Vic until 4 January 2025

Photo Credits: ​​​​​Manuel Harlan

Comments