Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Reveals Choreographers And Showcase For Theatre Dance Lab

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has revealed the selected choreographers for its new artist development programme for early-career musical theatre choreographers, Theatre Dance Lab. Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Rhys Wilkinson are the inaugural Theatre Dance Lab choreographers. A showcase will be held on Friday 19 September 2025.



The Theatre Dance Lab is an exciting new artist development programme set up to nurture and elevate the next generation of musical theatre choreographers. The initiative supports two of the country’s finest emerging dance makers who specialise in work for musicals, through mentoring, creative access, industry connections and the opportunity to present a showcase of their work.



This public event will showcase three performance pieces from each choreographer following a two-week development period with a cohort of professional dancers, interspersed with moments of ‘in conversation’ with Artistic Director Drew McOnie.



Tinovimbanashe Sibanda is a creative artist, choreographer, movement director, and performer whose work is shaped by collaboration, curiosity, and care. She was nominated for Best Choreographer/Movement Director at the Black British Theatre Awards for her work on The Importance of Being Earnest (English Touring Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre Kingston).



As a choreographer, her credits include Die Walküre (Santa Fe Opera), Millennials (The Other Palace), A Christmas Carole(Trafalgar Entertainment/Tuckshop), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (ArtsEd), Made in Dagenham (Mountview), RENT, Sister Act, A Chorus Line (ArtsEd), I Want – a musical theatre revue (Royal Central School of Speech and Drama), Before After(Southwark Playhouse), King of Pangea (King's Head Theatre), Stick Fly (LAMDA), Machinal and Beneatha’s Place(Mountview), Dark Matter by Tatenda Naomi Matsvai (Theatre Peckham), Our Teacher’s a Troll (Ruined Theatre), andBLESSED — a music video by Juls curated by TEN (The Essence of Noire).



Rhys Wilkinson

Rhys is an established performer and up and coming choreographer and movement director.



Credits include: Movement Director on Bat Boy (Musical in Concert) at The London Palladium, Choreographer on Stephen Schwartz at 75 (Concert) at The Lyric Theatre, which received a WhatsOnStage award nomination for Best Concert Event, Movement Director for No Limits at The Turbine Theatre, along with Choreographer on an array of new musical workshops, music videos and short films which have amassed thousands of views across their social media platforms.



Alongside starring in musicals such as &Juliet, Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical and most recently Why Am I So Single?, Rhys has most recently choreographed for a confidential animated film set to premier in cinemas in 2027.

