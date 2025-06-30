Proteus to Present THE LAW OF MAYHEM World Premiere at The Haymarket, Basingstoke

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Proteus Theatre Company will present the world premiere of The Law of Mayhem, a new play by acclaimed trans writer Tabby Lamb (Happy Meal, Since U Been Gone), running 18–20 September at The Haymarket in Basingstoke. Press night is Friday 19 September at 7:30pm.

Directed by Jo Tyabji with creative direction by Mary Swan, The Law of Mayhem tells the powerful true story of Roberta Cowell and Michael Dillon—the first people in the UK to undergo gender-affirming surgery, performed in Basingstoke in the late 1940s. The production blends magical realism, aerial circus, and a majority trans and non-binary cast to reimagine a forgotten chapter of trans history.

Charting the bond between two pioneers who changed medical and social history before falling out and never speaking again, the show brings them back together in an imagined final encounter across time and space. The play offers a deeply personal look at identity, legacy, and the human cost of making history.

The Production Team includes scenographer Miriam Nabarro, lighting designer Jodie Underwood, sound designer Mwen, costume supervisor Sam Pine, movement director Daniela Essart, production manager Nick Ash, company stage manager Theodor Spiridon, and producer Nick Sweeting. Casting will be announced shortly.

To accompany the production, Proteus will launch a free digital resource created in collaboration with historians and academics, offering deeper insight into Cowell and Dillon’s lives and their significance in British trans history.

Performances run Thursday to Saturday at 7:30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2:30pm. Tickets are £26–£24 (£12 concessions) and available at www.anvilarts.org.uk or by calling 01256 844244.

The Law of Mayhem is recommended for ages 14 and up. Running time to be confirmed.

