Producer Cameron Mackintosh Reveals Decline in Profits

The Guardian has revealed that West End producer Cameron Mackintosh has reported a decline in profits. Mackintosh is the producer of West End productions Hamilton, Mary Poppins, and Les Misérables, and his company runs eight West End venues.

Mackintosh's company reported profits of £43.2m for the year to the end of March 2024, a decrease from the £45.4m it made in the prior 12 months. The company reported an increase in revenues, which rose from £185.8m to £199m.

In filings submitted to Companies House, the company stated, “All key titles owned by the company are proving to be more in demand than ever and many productions are planned for the next few years... Since the balance sheet date, the three principal activities of the group – the production and management of theatrical shows throughout the world, the operation, restoration and refurbishments of eight theatres in the West End of London and the worldwide exploitation of secondary theatrical rights have traded profitably.”

BroadwayWorld previously reported that top West End Theatre tickets have risen 9% in a year, with Cabaret offering the most expensive seat at £303.95.

Mackintosh's company saw a nearly 30% increase in income from North America, from £67m to £86.9m, where Mackintosh's Les Misérables is currently on tour around the country.

See the full story HERE.

