EXCLUSIVE! Photos/Video: First Look at THE STILL ROOM at Park Theatre

Rogers Douglas Productions present the premiere of The Still Room, written by Sally Rogers (Hangmen, Cold Feet) which opens at Park Theatre from 1st June 2022. Rising star Kate James leads the cast as Janice, alongside Chris Simmons (The Bill, Hollyoaks, All Or Nothing) as Kevin, Jane Slavin (Clocking Off, Moving On) as Bernice, Zoe Brough (The Nether, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child) as Diane, Larner Wallace-Taylor (How Love Is Spelt, An Inspector Calls) as Karen and Jack Colgrave Hirst (Romeo & Juliet, The Winter's Tale - The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company) as Dean.

Check out all new photos and video below!

The Still Room is directed by Nigel Douglas and produced by Rogers Douglas Productions in association with Park Theatre, running from 1st June to 25th June (previews on 1st and 2nd June). Tickets are on sale now at www.parktheatre.co.uk and by calling the box office on 0207 870 6876.*

This black comedy takes place in the still room. It's where the waiters wait...

It is 1981, Charles is about to marry Diana. It's a day off work - but not for everyone. Set in Manchester, the waiting staff are preparing for the "Miss North West" competition that might revive the fortunes of both the staff and the small, tired hotel. School leaver Janice is working as a banqueting waitress whilst waiting for her O Level results. If she gets less than four, her father says she has to move out.

Janice is desperate to leave her home town and is struggling to see how that can happen - but then, a new waitress arrives. She is different to the other waiting staff and her sexual confidence and bold ideas challenge Janice's own perceptions of the world.

The Still Room is a razor sharp dark comedy play about dreaming big - examining class, attitudes towards sex and the concept of virginity in the 1980s, through the concealed moments in the room where the waiters wait. This is the debut play from Sally Rogers, one of the most distinctive voices in the UK.