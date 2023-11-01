Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is now booking until 15 June 2025 at The O2, London.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

THE WITCHES Leads our Top Ten Shows for November Photo 1 THE WITCHES Leads our Top Ten Shows for November
Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 2 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 4 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is now booking until 15 June 2025 at The O2, London. Leading the current cast of London’s premier dining experience is British pop star Antony Costa, who plays the role of Nikos. Costa formed the boyband Blue in 2000 with members Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Duncan James, going on to sell 15 million records worldwide and winning the prestigious Brit award for best British Pop Act in 2003. The band sold-out arenas across the UK on tour in 2022.  Alongside his music career, Costa’s theatre credits include leading roles in Blood Brothers (West End), Boogie Nights (UK Tour), Rock of Ages (UK Tour), Zorro (Hope Mill Theatre), The Cat and The Canary (UK Tour), Popstars: The Musical (UK Tour), Aladdin (De Montfort Hall, Leicester) and Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, York).

See new photos and video below!

The rest of the current cast in residence at Nikos Taverna includes Gemma Maclean (at certain performances) and Kimberly Powell (at certain performances) as Kate, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as Debbie, Molly Cleere as Konstantina, Jacob Dachtler as Adam, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Sarah Drake as Nina, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Allie Ho Chee (at certain performances) and Rosie Rowlands (at certain performances) as Bella Emmanuel Alba as Carlos/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing, Adam Redford as Ruben/Swing and Lucy-Anne Stacey as Sue/Swing. The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s legendary performance of ‘Waterloo’ at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest and a trip to Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos (the stunning location where most of the exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot) is the perfect way to celebrate this milestone. Created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, with English book by Sandi Toksvig. MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is a unique and magical experience, bringing ABBA’s hits to life more vividly than ever before. Over the course of four glittering hours, guests can immerse themselves in a spectacular musical extravaganza, a set four-course Greek feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening of dancing, dining and singing! 

Nikos and his wife Kate run the exotic and wonderful Nikos Taverna together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and timeless ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they enjoy a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with a fabulous 70s disco, where audience members are encouraged to stay to sing and dance to ABBA’s greatest hits.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London version of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by U-Live. 

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Allie Ho Chee

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Allie Ho Chee

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Antony Costa

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Beef and lamb main

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
The cast

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Dawn Spence

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Disco

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Disco

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Gemma Maclean and Antony Costa

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Gemma Maclean, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, and Jacob Dachtler

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Greek Salad

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Kathryn Tindall

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Kimberly Powell and Band

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Kimberly Powell, Jacob Dachtler and band

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Lemon Cake

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Luke Higgins

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Milly Cleere

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Molly Cleere and Jacob Dachtler

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Nikos Taverna

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Nikos Taverna

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Nikos Taverna

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025
Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025

Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025






RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tickets For MEAN GIRLS in the West End Go On Sale Today Photo
Tickets For MEAN GIRLS in the West End Go On Sale Today

So fetch! Tickets go on sale today for MEAN GIRLS at the Savoy Theatre! The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name will debut at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, with opening on 19 June 2024.

2
Photos: Go Inside A NIGHTMARE ON WEST STREET Halloween Party at The Ivy Club Photo
Photos: Go Inside A NIGHTMARE ON WEST STREET Halloween Party at The Ivy Club

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, The Ivy Club and actor Robert Rees presented the Halloween party, A Nightmare on West Street, on Sunday 29 October at London’s exclusive private members’ bar The Ivy Club, West Street. See photos!

3
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse

See rehearsal photos of Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse.

4
Video: Watch Jenny Fitzpatrick Perform ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ From OLIVER! Photo
Video: Watch Jenny Fitzpatrick Perform ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ From OLIVER!

Leeds Playhouse has released exclusive footage of the West End’s Jenny Fitzpatrick performing the ballad ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ from Lionel Bart’s Oliver!

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' PerformancePhotos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICALExclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL
Video: Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!Video: Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICALVideo: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You