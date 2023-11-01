Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2025

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is now booking until 15 June 2025 at The O2, London. Leading the current cast of London’s premier dining experience is British pop star Antony Costa, who plays the role of Nikos. Costa formed the boyband Blue in 2000 with members Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Duncan James, going on to sell 15 million records worldwide and winning the prestigious Brit award for best British Pop Act in 2003. The band sold-out arenas across the UK on tour in 2022. Alongside his music career, Costa’s theatre credits include leading roles in Blood Brothers (West End), Boogie Nights (UK Tour), Rock of Ages (UK Tour), Zorro (Hope Mill Theatre), The Cat and The Canary (UK Tour), Popstars: The Musical (UK Tour), Aladdin (De Montfort Hall, Leicester) and Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, York).

See new photos and video below!

The rest of the current cast in residence at Nikos Taverna includes Gemma Maclean (at certain performances) and Kimberly Powell (at certain performances) as Kate, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as Debbie, Molly Cleere as Konstantina, Jacob Dachtler as Adam, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Sarah Drake as Nina, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Allie Ho Chee (at certain performances) and Rosie Rowlands (at certain performances) as Bella Emmanuel Alba as Carlos/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing, Adam Redford as Ruben/Swing and Lucy-Anne Stacey as Sue/Swing. The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s legendary performance of ‘Waterloo’ at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest and a trip to Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos (the stunning location where most of the exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot) is the perfect way to celebrate this milestone. Created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, with English book by Sandi Toksvig. MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is a unique and magical experience, bringing ABBA’s hits to life more vividly than ever before. Over the course of four glittering hours, guests can immerse themselves in a spectacular musical extravaganza, a set four-course Greek feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening of dancing, dining and singing!

Nikos and his wife Kate run the exotic and wonderful Nikos Taverna together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and timeless ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they enjoy a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with a fabulous 70s disco, where audience members are encouraged to stay to sing and dance to ABBA’s greatest hits.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London version of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by U-Live.