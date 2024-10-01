Photos: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Welcomes Two Millionth Customer

On Thursday 26 September, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL welcomed its 2 millionth customer, who got the chance to jump on stage and join the whole cast, including Zoe Brikett herself, for a Meet & Greet after the show! Check out photos below!



Based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, the musical has been running in the West End for over 6 years, making it the longest-running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre.



The show stars Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett sharing the role of Tina and Rolan Bell as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Daniel Haswell as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma and Charlotte St.Croix as Standby Tina Turner.