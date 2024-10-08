Photos: THE OTHER PLACE at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of opening night this evening, the National Theatre has released all new photos from the world premiere of The Other Place, a new play directed and written by Alexander Zeldin (The Confessions, Faith, Hope and Charity) with music by Yannis Philippakis (Foals), inspired by Sophocles' classic story Antigone. Check out the photos below!

Casting for The Other Place includes Lee Braithwaite as Leni, Emma D’Arcy as Annie, Emma Ernest as understudy Annie/Issy, Tylan Grant as understudy Leni, Jerry Killick as Terry, Lorna Lowe as understudy Erica, Tobias Menzies as Chris, Alison Oliver as Issy, Nina Sosanya as Erica and Simon Willmont as understudy Chris/Terry.

Two sisters reunite on the anniversary of the death of their father. Their uncle has remodelled their family home, in an attempt at a fresh start. But one sister’s sudden reappearance threatens to shatter this fragile idyll as she demands justice for the pain she carries.

Amid the debris and the new extension, guilt, grief and greed battle it out in the family’s competing dreams of their future. When we are faced with the suffering of others, even those closest to us, can we look away?

Directed by Alexander Zeldin with set and costume designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer James Farncombe, composer Yannis Philippakis, sound designer Josh Anio Grigg, movement director Marcin Rudy, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, intimacy coordinator Ellie McAlpine for EK Intimacy, voice coaching by Cathleen McCarron, Dramaturg (NT) Sasha Milavic Davies, Dramaturg (AZC) Faye Merralls, associate director Sammy Glover and associate lighting designer Bethany Gupwell.

The Other Place is playing in the Lyttelton theatre until 9 November, with press night on 8 October.

Photo Credit: Sarah Lee

