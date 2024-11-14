Photos: THE LITTLE FOXES in Rehearsal at the Young Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Young Vic Theatre has released rehearsal images for the new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, directed by Olivier Award-winning Lyndsey Turner. The production runs in the Main House from 2 December 2024 to 8 February 2025 with opening night for press on Wednesday 11 December 2024. Check out the photos below!

BAFTA Award-winning actress Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters, Suffragette, Nowhere Boy)stars as Regina Hubbard, alongside BAFTA Scotland award-winner Mark Bonnar (Napoleon, Catastrophe) as Benjamin Hubbard; Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Birdie Hubbard; Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey, Macbeth) as Oscar Hubbard; Andrea Davy (Coronation Street, Nine Night) as Addie; Olivier award-nominee John Light (Showtrial,The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage ) as Horace Giddens / William Marshall; Stanley Morgan (The Serpent Queen, Sexy Beast) as Leo Hubbard; Olivier Award-winner Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Britannia, Next to Normal) as Alexandra Giddens; and Freddie MacBruce making his professional debut as Cal.

After a lifetime spent watching her brothers grow rich, Regina Hubbard has had enough of standing around. When a businessman offers the family the prospect of untold wealth and power, a sequence of events unfolds that sets brother against brother, father against son and Regina against the whole pack of them.

Design is by Lizzie Clachan, Lighting Design by Lucy Carter, Sound Design by Tingying Dong, Voice and Dialect coaching by Rebecca Gausnell, Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, and Casting by Jess Ronane CDG CSA. Phillippe Cato is the Jerwood Assistant Director and Aoife Scott is the Jerwood Trainee Assistant.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson

Comments