Photos: SABRAGE at Lafayette London

Menier Chocolate Factory and Strut & Fret have announced the company for the world première of Sabrage, a brand-new theatrical experience combining the worlds of circus and cabaret. See photos from the production.

Opening at one of London’s leading live music venues Lafayette. Scott Maidment, award-winning artistic innovator, directs Cherise Adams-Burnett, duo Flynn Miller and Kimberley Bargenquast, Skye Ladell, Remi Martin, Christian Nimri, Spencer Novich and Emma Phillips. The production opens on 26 March, with previews from 15 March, and is booking until 6 July 2025.

Sabrage - taking after the ceremonial practice of opening a champagne bottle with a sabre - will be an extravagant evening inviting audiences to delve into the world of allure and seduction within this intimate venue. An evening of storytelling, the actors play multiple characters weaving across the narrative in an ever-intensifying vision.

Hosted at Lafayette, a venue that has made its name for catching the fastest rising musical acts – ranging from the diverse likes of Charli XCX, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Maggie Rogers, Dave, Olivia Dean, Beck, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie and The Pretenders.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Remi Martin

Spencer Novich and Emma Phillips

Spencer Novich

Skye Ladell

SABRAGE at Lafayette

The Company of SABRAGE

Spencer Novich and Remi Martin

Kimberley Bargenquast and Flynn Miller

Flynn Miller

Emma Phillips

Cherise Adams

