Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event

NOW That's What I Call A Musical hosted a launch event for the world premiere production, featuring performances by Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker and cast including Nina Wadia & Melissa Jacques. Director & Choreographer Craig Revel Horwood and writer Pippa Evans gave an insight into the show during the presentation.

Check out photos from the event below!

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical will begin performances on 6 September 2024 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre before commencing a major UK and Ireland tour.

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.

It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham in 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

