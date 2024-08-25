News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical will begin performances on 6 September 2024 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre.

By: Aug. 25, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

NOW That's What I Call A Musical hosted a launch event for the world premiere production, featuring performances by Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker and cast including Nina Wadia & Melissa Jacques. Director & Choreographer Craig Revel Horwood and writer Pippa Evans gave an insight into the show during the presentation.

Check out photos from the event below!

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical will begin performances on 6 September 2024 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre before commencing a major UK and Ireland tour.  

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.

It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham in 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

Photo Credit: Stephen Pover

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Stefanos Petri and Maia Hawkins

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Sonia, Carol Decker and Sinitta

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Sonia

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker and Pippa Evans

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Sinitta

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Pippa Evans (writer)

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Nina Wadia and Shakil Hussain

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Melissa Jacques

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Nina Wadia and Chris Grahamson

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Nina Wadia

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Nikita Johal, Luke Latchman and Maia Hawkins

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Melissa Jacques and the cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Maia Hawkins

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Luke Latchman, Christopher Glover, Nikita Johal, Shakil Hussain and Poppy Tierney

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Pippa Evans, Sinitta and audience guest, Carol Decker and audience guest

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Nikita Johal, Nina Wadia and Craig Revel Horwood

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Melissa Jacques, Sonia, Nina Wadia, Sinitta, and Carol Decker

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Chris Grahamson with members of the cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Craig Revel Horwood (Director & Choreographer), Pippa Evans (Writer), with guests

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Kieran Cooper and Chris Grahamson

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Craig Revel Horwood, Nina Wadia and Pippa Evans

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Craig Revel Horwood, Carol Decker, Sonia, Sinitta and Pippa Evans

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Craig Revel Horwood, Carol Decker, Sonia, Sinitta and Pippa Evans

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Craig Revel Horwood (Director & Choreographer) and Pippa Evans (Writer)

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Craig Revel Horwood (Director & Choreographer)

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Emily Barnet-Salter, Maia Hawkins, and Kieran Cooper.

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Some of The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Carol Decker

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical

Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event Image
Callum Tempest and Nina Wadia




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos