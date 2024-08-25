Photos: NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Launch Event

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical will begin performances on 6 September 2024 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre.
NOW That's What I Call A Musical hosted a launch event for the world premiere production, featuring performances by Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker and cast including Nina Wadia & Melissa Jacques. Director & Choreographer Craig Revel Horwood and writer Pippa Evans gave an insight into the show during the presentation.
Check out photos from the event below!
Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.
It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham in 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?
Photo Credit: Stephen Pover
Stefanos Petri and Maia Hawkins
Sonia, Carol Decker and Sinitta
Sonia
Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker and Pippa Evans
Sinitta
Pippa Evans (writer)
Nina Wadia and Shakil Hussain
Nina Wadia and Chris Grahamson
Nikita Johal, Luke Latchman and Maia Hawkins
Melissa Jacques and the cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical
The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical
Maia Hawkins
Luke Latchman, Christopher Glover, Nikita Johal, Shakil Hussain and Poppy Tierney
Pippa Evans, Sinitta and audience guest, Carol Decker and audience guest
Nikita Johal, Nina Wadia and Craig Revel Horwood
Melissa Jacques, Sonia, Nina Wadia, Sinitta, and Carol Decker
Chris Grahamson with members of the cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical
Craig Revel Horwood (Director & Choreographer), Pippa Evans (Writer), with guests
Kieran Cooper and Chris Grahamson
The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical
Craig Revel Horwood, Nina Wadia and Pippa Evans
Craig Revel Horwood, Carol Decker, Sonia, Sinitta and Pippa Evans
Craig Revel Horwood, Carol Decker, Sonia, Sinitta and Pippa Evans
Craig Revel Horwood (Director & Choreographer) and Pippa Evans (Writer)
Craig Revel Horwood (Director & Choreographer)
Emily Barnet-Salter, Maia Hawkins, and Kieran Cooper.
Some of The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical
Carol Decker
The cast of NOW That's What I Call A Musical
Callum Tempest and Nina Wadia
