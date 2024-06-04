Photos: Kym Marsh and More in Rehearsal For 101 DALMATIONS

The new musical tours the UK and Ireland from June.
101 Dalmatians has released rehearsal photos featuring Kym Marsh as Cruella de Vil. Check out the photos below!
The new musical tours the UK and Ireland from June and the cast features Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Ross Dorrington (Ensemble),Benjamin Durham (Ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble),Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Tom Norman (Ensemble), Hugo Rolland (Ensemble), Lindo Shinda (Ensemble), Eugene Shire (Swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (Ensemble), as well as Faye Tozer playing the role of Cruella on selected dates.
The new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
