Photos: Inside the Launch of WE. BLACK. WOMEN. at the Donmar Warehouse
All new photos have been released from the launch of the WE. BLACK. WOMEN. exhibition at the Donmar Warehouse!
Donmar's free exhibition runs from 6 May 2022 in its foyer spaces. WE. BLACK WOMEN. is an exhibition curated by Donmar Associate Artist Joan Iyiola that shifts our perspective on British history by putting the collective experiences of Black women at the centre of the conversation.
Featuring Sheila Atim, Joyclen Buffong, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Noma Dumezweni, Dr Christine Ekechi, Decima Francis MBE, Akua Gyamfi, Naomie Harris, Afua Hirsch, Joan Iyiola, Anaya Kamara, Faith Locken, June Nicol-Dundas, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Susan Wokoma.
Anaya Kamara and Susan Wokomo
Sharon Duncan Brewster
Pippa Bennett-Warner and Joan Lyolia
Myah Jeffers, Joan Lyiola and Helen Murray
Michael Longhurst, Sharon D Clark and Susie McKenna
Martina Laird at the We. Black Women. Exhibition
Kobna Holdbrook Smith
Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition
