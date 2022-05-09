Photos: Inside the Launch of WE. BLACK. WOMEN. at the Donmar Warehouse

All new photos have been released from the launch of the WE. BLACK. WOMEN. exhibition at the Donmar Warehouse!

Donmar's free exhibition runs from 6 May 2022 in its foyer spaces. WE. BLACK WOMEN. is an exhibition curated by Donmar Associate Artist Joan Iyiola that shifts our perspective on British history by putting the collective experiences of Black women at the centre of the conversation.

Featuring Sheila Atim, Joyclen Buffong, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Noma Dumezweni, Dr Christine Ekechi, Decima Francis MBE, Akua Gyamfi, Naomie Harris, Afua Hirsch, Joan Iyiola, Anaya Kamara, Faith Locken, June Nicol-Dundas, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Susan Wokoma.

Check out the photos below!



Anaya Kamara and Susan Wokomo



Sharon Duncan Brewster



Sharon Duncan Brewster



Pippa Bennett-Warner and Joan Lyolia



Pippa Bennett-Warner



Pippa Bennett-Warner



Myah Jeffers, Joan Lyiola and Helen Murray



Michael Longhurst, Sharon D Clark and Susie McKenna



Martina Laird at the We. Black Women. Exhibition



Kobna Holdbrook Smith



Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition



Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition



Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition



Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition



Clare Perkins



Ashley Zhangazha