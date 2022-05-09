Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Inside the Launch of WE. BLACK. WOMEN. at the Donmar Warehouse

Featuring Sheila Atim, Joyclen Buffong, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Noma Dumezweni, Dr Christine Ekechi, and more!

May. 9, 2022  

All new photos have been released from the launch of the WE. BLACK. WOMEN. exhibition at the Donmar Warehouse!

Donmar's free exhibition runs from 6 May 2022 in its foyer spaces. WE. BLACK WOMEN. is an exhibition curated by Donmar Associate Artist Joan Iyiola that shifts our perspective on British history by putting the collective experiences of Black women at the centre of the conversation.

Featuring Sheila Atim, Joyclen Buffong, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Noma Dumezweni, Dr Christine Ekechi, Decima Francis MBE, Akua Gyamfi, Naomie Harris, Afua Hirsch, Joan Iyiola, Anaya Kamara, Faith Locken, June Nicol-Dundas, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Susan Wokoma.

Check out the photos below!

Anaya Kamara and Susan Wokomo

Sharon Duncan Brewster

Sharon Duncan Brewster

Pippa Bennett-Warner and Joan Lyolia

Pippa Bennett-Warner

Pippa Bennett-Warner

Myah Jeffers, Joan Lyiola and Helen Murray

Michael Longhurst, Sharon D Clark and Susie McKenna

Martina Laird at the We. Black Women. Exhibition

Kobna Holdbrook Smith

Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition

Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition

Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition

Joan Lyiola, curator of We. Black Women. Exhibition

Clare Perkins

Ashley Zhangazha



