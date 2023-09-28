Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CLYDE'S at the Donmar Warehouse

Performances run 13 October – 2 December 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the UK premiere of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s which opens at the Donmar next month. Check out the photos below!

Lynette Linton directs Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Letitia), Patrick Gibson (Jason), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Clyde), Sebastian Orozco (Rafael) and Giles Terera (Montrellous). The production opens on 19 October, with previews from 13 October and runs until 2 December. 

Performances run 13 October – 2 December 2023.

In the bustling kitchen of a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, the formerly incarcerated staff have been given a second chance. Under the tyrannical eye of their boss Clyde, this unlikely team strives to create the perfect sandwich, as they dream of leaving their past mistakes behind for a better life.

Double Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat, The Secret Life of Bees) and director Lynette Linton (Critics’ Circle Best Director for Blues for an Alabama Sky) reunite for the European premiere of the hilarious and hopeful CLYDE’S, the follow up to their Donmar five star production of SWEAT which transferred to the West End.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

